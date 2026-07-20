Phùng Thị Huệ targets ASIAD spot after double jujitsu gold

Jujitsu

VIỆT NAM — Veteran jujitsu fighter Phùng Thị Huệ delivered an impressive performance by winning two gold medals at the 2026 Asian Jujitsu Championships which concluded in Kazakhstan on Sunday, strengthening her bid for a place at the Asian Games (ASIAD) 20.

Huệ secured the top podium finishes in both the women’s 45kg newaza and fighting categories, marking one of her most notable achievements in recent years.

Speaking from the competition venue, Huệ said she had faced strong opponents from across the continent.

“I saw many strong Asian fighters competing in Kazakhstan this time,” she said.

“I am honoured to contribute medals to the team’s overall results.

"At the same time, I focused on gaining more experience and observing my rivals, as many of them could compete at ASIAD 20.”

With her current form, Huệ is widely expected to earn a place in the national jujitsu team for the continental Games.

According to Trần Văn Thạch, head of the jujitsu division under the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, the coaching staff has strong confidence in the experienced athlete.

“Huệ is a highly experienced fighter with the ability to deliver decisive techniques at crucial moments,” Thạch said.

“Based on the weight categories for ASIAD 20, we believe she deserves the opportunity to prepare for the Games.”

Huệ’s return to the national training programme is seen as a strategic move. After previously considering SEA Games 32 in 2023 and ASIAD 19 in 2023 as her final international appearances, she had reduced her involvement with the national team to focus on personal goals and make room for younger athletes.

However, Huệ has continued to maintain impressive form in international competitions. She won gold at the Asian Championships in 2024, followed by titles at both the Southeast Asian and world championships in 2025.

At the ASIAD 20, scheduled to take place in Japan this September, jujitsu will feature eight events, including three women’s weight categories: 48kg, 52kg and 63kg. The 48kg division is considered Huệ’s most realistic medal opportunity.

Three years ago at the ASIAD 19 in Hangzhou, China, Huệ secured Việt Nam’s only jujitsu medal, earning bronze in the women’s 48kg newaza event.

“I still remember ASIAD 19. It was a very memorable moment for me to win a medal,” Huệ said.

The competition landscape, however, has evolved significantly. At the 2026 Asian Jujitsu Championships, the top contenders in the women’s 48kg category included Kim Na-hyun of South Korea, Alharbi Alanood of the UAE, Kulumbetova Zhibek of Kazakhstan and Abdoh Abdulla Balqees Abdulkareem, also from the UAE.

Notably, reigning ASIAD 19 champion Meggie Ochoa of the Philippines has retired, ensuring that a new gold medallist will emerge in this category at ASIAD 20.

Now 33, Huệ remains one of the most experienced members of the Vietnamese squad. With her recent success and renewed focus, she is expected to play a key role as Việt Nam aims for further success on the continental stage. — VNS