Marathoners to test track in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG – More than 13,000 runners, including 1,000 foreigners, will be participating in the VNExpress Đà Nẵng International Marathon Herbalife Cup on Sunday, with four different routes starting from the same departure point at the central city's Tiên Sơn Sports Centre.

Race organisers said runners can choose 42km, 21km, 10km or 5km routes that cross three iconic bridges – the Trần Thị Lý, Dragon and cable suspension Thuận Phước bridges – with views of the river and beach at sunrise early on Sunday morning.

Racers will experience the dawn on the pristine white sand beach of Mỹ Khê, one of the most visited sites in Đà Nẵng, when they cross the finish line at Biển Đông (East Sea) Park.

Nearly 2,000 children aged 6 to 10 will also be able to join a 700-metre race in the Kun Marathon, also at the Tiên Sơn Sports Centre, prior to the main event.

Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tào Viết Hải, said the race is seen as one of the largest amateur sporting events in Việt Nam.

He said Đà Nẵng, which is an ideal destination for sporting events in Việt Nam, is once again offering one of the most popular marathon routes in the third edition of the annual VNExpess marathon this year.

The organising committee said an Expo Camp is also open for all athletes at East Sea Park on July 17-19.

In 2024, the race drew 8,000 runners in its first-ever midnight race, while last year's event saw the participation of 11,000 athletes.

The annual VNExpress Marathon is held in different localities each year, including Hà Nội, HCM City, Cần Thơ, Quy Nhơn and Huế.

Last year, Vietnamese runners Huỳnh Anh Khôi and Lê Thị Yến won the men’s and women’s full marathon. VNS