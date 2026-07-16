Trường Tươi Đồng Nai FC sign Serbian midfielder Milos Vulic

ĐỒNG NAI — Trường Tươi Đồng Nai FC have continued to make waves in the transfer market, with reports that the club has completed the signing of Serbian midfielder Milos Vulic ahead of the 2026/27 V.League 1 season.

The 29-year-old arrives with an impressive resume, having played in Serie A as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. He is expected to play a key role in midfield for the newly promoted side.

Vulic, born on August 19, 1996, stands at 1.83m and primarily operates as a central midfielder. He is known for his ability to control the tempo, deliver accurate passes and strike effectively from distance, along with his experience competing at the highest level in Europe.

During the 2025/26 season, Vulic played for Napredak Krusevac in Serbia’s top-tier SuperLiga Srbije. He made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and remaining a consistent presence in midfield.

A notable period in his career came during his time with Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda), where he was part of a dominant squad in Serbian football and regularly competed in European competitions. While at the club, he played in both the Champions League and Europa League, facing leading teams such as Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiacos and AC Milan.

His performances in Serbia earned him a move to Italian side Crotone in 2020, where he featured in Serie A. Although opportunities were limited, playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues highlighted his professional quality.

At the international level, Vulic has earned two caps for Serbia in friendly matches against Jamaica and Japan.

According to Transfermarkt, Vulic is currently valued at around 400,000 euro (approximately US$430,000).

Trường Tươi Đồng Nai enjoyed a strong 2025/26 campaign, losing just one match to secure the First Division title with one round to spare and earn promotion to the V.League 1.

The team’s success was built on the contributions of several former national team players, including Lương Xuân Trường, Trần Minh Vương and Nguyễn Công Phượng. — VNS