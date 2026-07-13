Vietnamese culture through martial arts

A Vovinam club in Paris is doing more than just teaching martial arts. By combining training with lessons on Vietnamese language, culture and traditions, it has become a bridge connecting the Vietnamese community and introducing Vietnam to people from around the world.
A draw for the National U17 Football Championship 2026 on July 10 in Hà Nội captivated huge attention of the football community as they are representatives of Việt Nam at the upcoming FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar.
WisadelXT won the top place of the Epic Seven title of the Vietnam Esports National Cup while Bell dominated the Street Fighter 6 of the international Esports Grand Championship which are two events of the ongoing Grand Esports 2026 at the Hà Nội's Indoor Athletics Palace.
The fourth Northside Amateur Basketball Championship Open 2026 promises to be the tournament's most competitive yet, with a wave of club mergers significantly reshaping player rosters, squad depth and the overall quality of the participating teams.
Vietnamese dancesport athlete Nguyễn Trọng Nhã Uyên's achievement underlined not only her personal development, but also the growing presence of Vietnamese dancesport at elite international competitions.
On a day when his perceived career rival Cristiano Ronaldo was eliminated and, presumably, played his last game at a World Cup, Lionel Messi almost suffered from the same fate had it not been for a spectacular 10-minute comeback by Argentina.