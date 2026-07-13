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Vietnamese culture through martial arts

July 13, 2026 - 17:23
A Vovinam club in Paris is doing more than just teaching martial arts. By combining training with lessons on Vietnamese language, culture and traditions, it has become a bridge connecting the Vietnamese community and introducing Vietnam to people from around the world.

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