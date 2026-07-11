Supersub Merino comes to Spain's rescue again

Thanh Hà

LOS ANGELES — Supersub Mikel Merino came to Spain’s rescue for a second game in a row, netting a late winner from the bench to ensure a place in the semi-finals and dump Belgium out of the World Cup.

The Arsenal forward pounced in the 88th minute at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to tap in from close range following a mistake by Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens, himself a late substitute after trusted shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois was forced off through injury with 20 minutes to go.

Just four days ago, Merino came off the bench to score a late winner against Portugal.

European champions Spain started the game brightly, and went ahead on the half-hour mark thanks to an effort from Fabian Ruiz following a fumble by Courtois.

But Belgium were not behind for long.

In the 41st minute, Charles De Ketelaere nodded home to make sure the score was level going into the break.

This was De Ketelaere’s third goal in two games after the Atalanta forward scored a brace against the USA in the previous round.

Spain thought they had taken the lead early in the second half when Lamine Yamal found the back of the net but his goal was ruled out by an offside flag.

Maxim De Cuyper went close after 55 minutes for Belgium following neat work by Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne, while Spanish teenager Yamal tested Courtois again six minutes later, but the score remained level.

At 72 minutes, an injury to Courtois changed the game.

The Real Madrid number one felt a sharp pain in his leg after executing a long goal kick.

The 34-year-old tried to play on but was eventually substituted, leaving the pitch in tears in what may likely be his last ever World Cup appearance.

As the clock ticked, it was left to Merino to net the deciding goal, becoming the first player in history to score back-to-back winners for a team in the knock-out stages of the World Cup as a substitute.

The win means Spain will face European rivals France in the semi-finals on Tuesday in Dallas. VNS