Asia Open Pickleball Championships 2026 opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — More than 1000 athletes are competing for big prizes worth US$55,000 at the Asia Open Pickleball Championships 2026 - Fitgon Cup in HCM City.

The tournament began on July 9 at the Swin Pickleball court in Tân Hưng Ward.

It is the second time the Cup has been held in HCM City after a successful edition in 2024 which featured more than 400 players from 20 delegations.

Results from the tournament will be counted players' rankings in the World Pickleball Federation, which is why a large number of people are taking part, helping increase the competitiveness of the event.

Players will compete in the Open and Amateur disciplines' men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Among notable names are Phúc Huỳnh - Prycen Haas and Quang Dương - Harsh Mehta in the men's doubles, Phúc Huỳnh - Vivian Glozman and Lý Hoàng Nam - Roos Van Reek in the mixed doubles, who are also title candidates in the singles events.

On day one, Phan Bảo Hân defeated Nguyễn Minh Thư to win the women's intermediate 19+ singles title while Lâm Tấn Tỷ beat Ngô Hoàng Phát to lift the men's Intermediate 19+ singles trophy.

Duy Levi beat Tấn Nguyễn to secure the men's intermediate 35+ singles gold medal.

Other events will be held until July 12. All matches will be live on VTVcab's multi platforms including ON Sports and VTVprime.

The tournament is organised by ATV Development Trading & Service Joint Stock Company, in collaboration with the HCM City Tennis & Pickleball Federation. Việt Nam Cable Television (VTVcab) serves as the media and production partner while a Fitgon plays as the title sponsor.

Organisers believe the competitions will help the development of pickleball in Việt Nam, connect international players and popularise HCM City as a hotspot for the sport. — VNS