Tough groups set up at the National U21 Championships

Football

HÀ NỘI — Former champions Hoàng Anh Gia Lai and Sông Lam Nghệ An have been drawn in the same group, making it one of the toughest at the National U21 Football Championship, which will be held from July 12 to 25 in Hưng Yên Province.

Following a draw on July 6 in Hà Nội, the two teams will feature in Group B with Thể Công Viettel and Tây Ninh.

Group A gathers PVF-CAND, Hà Nội, HCM City and An Giang while Group C includes defending champions PVF Đồng Nai, PVF, Hà Nội Police and Đà Nẵng.

Teams will compete in the round robin format in the first stage. Two top teams of each group and two third-placed sides with best results will qualify for the quarter-finals.

A big bonus of VNĐ500 million (US$19,000) will be delivered to the top three teams and outstanding individuals.

Also at the ceremony, the Việt Nam Football Federation and FPT Play signed a sponsorship deal in the 2027-32 period.

In addition to the financial backing, FPT Play will also take charge of broadcasting matches live across its multiple platforms including terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV, internet and mobile as well as via public screenings and social media channels.

The event is expected to provide a powerful boost to one of the key competitions in the youth tournament system, playing a pivotal role in training and developing the next generation of players for Vietnamese football.

This tournament offers young players the opportunity to gain valuable match experience and hone their skills and competitive mindset within a professional environment.

Nguyễn Quốc Hội, a standing member of the VFF Executive Committee, said: “The U21 championship is a vital platform within the youth competition system and a crucial foundation for building future U23 and senior national teams, contributing to the discovery, development, and provision of the next generation of players for clubs and national squads.”

He also valued FPT Play’s partnership as the title sponsor and the entity responsible for media support, production, and broadcasting the tournament.

He believed the collaboration would help elevate the quality of the event, boost the its visibility, and provide further motivation for young players to continue their development and contribute to the future of Vietnamese football.

Tô Nam Phương, deputy CEO of FPT Play, added: "FPT Play aims to fully showcase the growth and development of these talented players while serving as a solid pillar of support for Vietnamese football's dream of reaching the global stage in the future." — VNS