Ninh Bình strengthen squad, target V.League 1 title

Football

NINH BÌNH — Ninh Bình FC have signalled their intention to challenge for the 2026/27 V.League 1 title after strengthening their squad with a series of high-profile signings, led by national team defender Hồ Tấn Tài.

In their first season back in Việt Nam’s top-flight, the former First Division side impressed by finishing third in the V.League 1 standings and reaching the National Cup final in the 2025/26 campaign. While the results were widely seen as a strong achievement for a newly promoted team, the club’s leadership is aiming higher.

The latest statement of intent came with the signing of Tấn Tài on a three-year contract starting in the 2026/27 season. The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the country’s top full-backs and is expected to add both quality and experience to Ninh Bình’s defensive line.

Club officials believe Tấn Tài will not only strengthen the right flank but also bring leadership and tactical discipline. Known for his versatility, he can play as a right-back, centre-back or even as a defensive midfield role when required.

Head coach Chu Đình Nghiêm, who is building a possession-based and attack-oriented system, is expected to benefit from Tài’s strong physical condition and ability to support the attack. His overlapping runs, early crosses and attacking instincts make him a suitable fit for the team’s tactical approach.

The defender’s arrival is also set to intensify competition on the right wing, where Trương Tiến Anh has been a regular starter. The increased depth is expected to push players to maintain high performance levels, contributing to the overall strength of the squad.

Squad boost

Tài is not the only addition during the transfer window. Ninh Bình have also secured a foreign trio with proven experience in the V.League 1, including centre-back Lucas Turci, midfielder Marciel Silva and striker Lucas Vinicius (Lucao do Break).

Turci, who previously played for PVF-People’s Police, is a modern centre-back standing at 1.92m. He is known for his ability to initiate attacks from the back, strong aerial presence and solid reading of the game. The Brazilian defender is also considered a threat in set-piece situations thanks to his physicality and powerful long-range shooting.

Silva arrives from Hoàng Anh Gia Lai after two consistent seasons where he was a key figure in midfield. The Brazilian is valued for his tactical awareness, technical ability and ball distribution, and is expected to provide stability and creativity in Ninh Bình’s central area.

Up front, Vinicius - a former V.League top scorer - brings experience and proven goal-scoring ability. Despite being 35, the Brazilian striker has maintained consistent form across multiple clubs including Hà Nội, SHB Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng and Thể Công Viettel.

His reunion with coach Nghiêm is seen as a positive factor, and he is expected to form a strong attacking partnership with fellow forward Fred Friday. The duo could become one of the most dangerous striking combinations in the league.

According to local sources, Ninh Bình are still searching for another foreign defensive midfielder to complete their squad depth ahead of the new season.

With a stable core of domestic and foreign players already in place, Ninh Bình are entering the 2026/27 campaign with clear determination. After an impressive return to top-tier football, Ninh Bình are now setting their sights firmly on the V.League 1 title. — VNS