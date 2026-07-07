Vietnamese golfer helps team to Arnold Palmer Cup victory

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Top Vietnamese golfer Nguyễn Anh Minh helped lead Team International to a narrow 30.5-29.5 victory over Team USA at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Cup, which took place at the Tralee Golf Links in Tralee, Ireland from July 3 to 5.

The Arnold Palmer Cup, an annual Ryder Cup-style tournament, pitted two 24-person collegiate teams made up of the top 12 men's and top 12 women's golfers against each other.

They competed in mixed four-ball, mixed foursomes and singles matches, with both men and women playing side by side.

Minh took part in the event for the first time this year, chosen as a student of Oregon State University.

It marked not only a turning point in his career, but also a national milestone, as it was Việt Nam's first-ever appearance at the tournament.

Both teams were tied 6-6 after the first 12 matches on July 3, but the international side edged ahead on the second day, winning the morning session 6.5 to 5.5.

After another 6-6 tie in the Saturday afternoon session, the one-point gap remained, with Team International sitting at 18.5 points and the US with 17.5 going into the final day of the singles matches on July 5.

Minh played on the last day, winning 5 and 3 over his American opponent Cayden Pope in the singles event.

Each side won 12 of those singles battles, delivering the international team the exact number of points needed to win the Cup, as they took the title 30.5 to 29.5.

Along with his part in the four-ball and mixed foursomes, Minh personally earned three points, contributing greatly to the International Team's victory.

After 30 editions of the Arnold Palmer Cup, the US side still leads the scoreboard with 15 wins, 14 losses and one draw. VNS