National esports tournament final features CrossFire, Epic Seven titles

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Việt Nam Esports National Cup (VENC) finals will be held in Hà Nội this week, featuring two titles: CrossFire and Epic Seven.

The event is part of The Grand Esports 2026 tournament, organised under the direction of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Recreational Esports Association and VTC Multimedia Corporation.

Finals for the two events will be held on July 9-11 at the Hà Nội Athletics Palace, with an awards night and gala on July 12.

According to organisers, CrossFire has been a competitive tournament from the beginning.

In the last 16, teams were well matched, resulting in extra and golden rounds.

The six teams that have qualified for the finals are: Fury Juno Gaming, OEG ESPORTS, F1rstClass, TEAMxSEAFOOD, VoidRedAce1 and PG OEG.

Meanwhile, in Epic Seven, 128 players entered the qualifiers, in which the harsh Best of 1 format was applied.

Several shock victories took place early on in the tournament, with Jinx2k7, vivlos, maoLmaoLmao and YuiYuiR overcoming strong opponents to advance to the top 16.

After the playoffs, Kazari successfully defeated VietAnh4, WisadelxT gave a strong performance, catDespair earned an unbeaten record, and Yuki奏 played match by match explosively. All of these players are heading to the final round.

According to the organisers, the VENC continues to uphold its role as a launchpad for young talent in the Vietnamese esports scene.

Through a well-structured competitive system, VENC not only identifies champions, but also provides young athletes with opportunities to gain experience, compete in a professional environment and advance toward major arenas.

Along with the VENC, the Esports Grand Championship will also be held at the same time. This tournament will feature international athletes competing in Au Mobile, Audition PC, Street Fighter 6 and Summoners War.

This year, Vietnamese athletes are taking part in the Au Mobile event for the first time. They will be up against strong players from six countries and regions: China, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Malaysia and Thailand.

In addition to the competitions, The Grand Esports 2026 also offers a wide range of community-focused activities, such as gaming experience zones, meet-and-greets with pro players, cosplay festivals, thematic talk shows and entertainment programmes running throughout the four-day event.

The event series will conclude on July 12 with The Grand Esports Awards 2026, a gala night honouring the individuals, teams, organisations and communities that have made significant contributions to the growth of esports in Việt Nam. — VNS