World Cup round-up July 2: Kane saves England; Belgium and US through in dramatic games

Anh Đức & Thanh Nga

ATLANTA — England survived an enormous scare against DR Congo but managed a late 2-1 comeback courtesy of a Harry Kane brace.

DR Congo, who finished third in their group, sought to create another stunning result in their first-ever World Cup knockout game. Sebastien Desabre's men did just that with an early goal in the 7th minute by Brian Cipenga.

Cipenga exposed a huge space behind Djed Spence, sprinted past the Tottenham right-back and slotted the ball into Jordan Pickford's near corner, in a situation where pundits remarked that Pickford should have done better.

After thirty minutes of struggle where they could not pull a shot on goal, England slowly reclaimed control after the hydration break. Chances came late in the first half for Jude Bellingham and Kane, but the brilliance of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi denied the England stars repeatedly.

It was not until Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford, both players whose performance in this match was subpar, were taken off, that England found their way to Mpasi's goal more easily. One substitute, Anthony Gordon, delivered a pinpoint cross towards the head of Kane in the 75th minute for the equaliser.

Gordon, who on the same day officially became a Barcelona player, played another crucial pass to Kane, who fired a rocket from just outside the box to the top corner of Mpasi's goal, solidifying England's rough entrance to the Round of 16.

Thomas Tuchel's men will face hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on July 6, a much greater task knowing that Mexico is undefeated at home for 13 years.

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​Late drama sends Belgium through

Belgium staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time and secure a place in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday morning (Hà Nội time).

The European side were considered favourites but were quickly put under pressure by a confident Senegal team. The African representatives took the lead in the 25th minute when Habib Diarra tapped home from close range after Ismaila Sarr’s shot struck the post.

Senegal doubled their advantage in the 55th minute, with Sarr finishing a swift counter-attack to make it 2-0, leaving Belgium on the brink of elimination. However, the Red Devils responded strongly in the closing stages. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans equalised just three minutes later, forcing the match into extra time.

With momentum on their side, Belgium continued to press and were rewarded deep into stoppage time of extra time. Tielemans calmly converted a penalty in the 120+5th minute to complete a remarkable turnaround and seal a 3-2 victory, sending Belgium into the knockout stage.​

Ten-men United States defeat Bosnia

​In another match, the United States delivered an impressive 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half.

The hosts dominated possession in the first half, controlling 62 per cent of the ball and creating several chances, while their opponents managed just one early attempt. Folarin Balogun was the standout performer, constantly troubling the Bosnia and Herzegovina defence. He had a goal ruled out for offside in the 32nd minute but made amends just before half-time. In the 45th minute, a defensive clearance fell kindly to Balogun, who reacted quickly to score the opening goal.

The United States adopted a more cautious approach after the break. However, their task became significantly harder when Balogun was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for a serious foul.

With a numerical advantage, Bosnia and Herzegovina increased their pressure, enjoying 65 per cent possession in the second half and registering nine shots. However, their chances lacked quality and failed to seriously test the US defence.

Despite being a man down, the United States remained efficient on the counter. Malik Tillman sealed the win with a well-taken free kick, beating the goalkeeper to double the lead.

The victory secured the United States a place in the Round of 16, where they will face Belgium. — VNS