Former AIC general director sentenced to 10 years in prison

CÀ MAU — The People's Court of Cà Mau Province on Wednesday sentenced former Chairwoman and General Director of the Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC) Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhàn to ten years in prison for "violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences" in a case involving the inflation of equipment prices for environmental monitoring stations in the former Bạc Liêu Province (now Cà Mau Province).

The verdict was delivered after more than one day of trial over a case filed under Article 222, Clause 3 of the 2015 Penal Code. The case involves a procurement package to supply and install equipment for three automatic surface-water monitoring stations, causing losses of more than VNĐ4.4 billion (US$168,000) to the State budget.

According to the investigation results, Nhàn, born in 1969 and residing in Bắc Ninh Province, was identified as the mastermind who directed the establishment of a network of “dummy” companies to participate in bidding packages nationwide. The companies were used to manipulate bidding procedures and undermine fairness and transparency in order to help AIC win contracts.

For the Bac Liêu package, Nhàn authorised AIC Deputy General Director Trần Mạnh Hà and Lê Thị Linh Nhung, former deputy head of Project Management Office 7 at AIC, to oversee the bidding process. They used companies within AIC's network as dummy bidders, inflated quotations, colluded with the project owner and a valuation company, and submitted fabricated quotations to facilitate AIC's bid.

They also adjusted financial statements and fabricated a 2014 audit report to meet bidding qualification requirements. As a result, AIC won the package, causing losses of more than VNĐ4.44 billion to the State budget.

Phạm Quốc Nam, former Director of the Bạc Liêu Department of Natural Resources and Environment, was found to have abused his position to direct subordinates to carry out project procedures in a way that favoured AIC's bid. Bùi Thị Kim Em, former Deputy Chief of Office and Chief Accountant of the department, actively assisted Nam.

Hồ Tấn Mạnh, Chairman and General Director of Southeast Asia Company, and valuation appraiser Nguyễn Minh Tâm were also found to have violated valuation principles and procedures when appraising the package.

The court sentenced Hà to seven years in prison and Nhung to three years and six months. Nam received four years, while Em was sentenced to three years and six months while Mạnh three years and nine months, and Tâm three years.

The court concluded that all seven defendants were guilty of violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences under Article 222, Clause 3 of the Penal Code.

Nhàn and Hà are currently wanted internationally by the Ministry of Public Security's Investigation Police Agency. — VNA/VNS