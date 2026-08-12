Late NA President Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s significant contributions to Laos–Việt Nam ties

HÀ NỘI — President of the National Assembly of Laos Xaysomphone Phomvihane made significant contributions to safeguarding, preserving, nurturing and advancing the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm has underlined.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency following the memorial service for the late leader of Laos in Vientiane on Wednesday, Tâm affirmed that Xaysomphone Phomvihane inherited the revolutionary tradition of his family and always held deep affection for Việt Nam.

He placed particular importance on preserving, protecting and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States and peoples, helping bilateral ties develop in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner across all fields, bringing practical benefits to the people of both countries and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Xaysomphone Phomvihane consistently paid close attention to and made practical contributions to strengthening cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao National Assemblies, helping parliamentary cooperation become an important channel for further nurturing and elevating the two countries’ special relationship.

Together with other Lao Party and State leaders, he directed the Lao National Assembly and its committees to maintain delegation exchanges and strengthen information and experience sharing with Việt Nam in constitutional amendments, lawmaking, supreme oversight and decisions on major national issues.

In addition, he also attached great importance to cooperation in training and capacity building for National Assembly and provincial-level People’s Council officials, as well as coordinating the implementation and supervision of key Việt Nam–Laos cooperation projects. He promoted parliamentary diplomacy and mutual support at multilateral forums, thereby helping translate high-level cooperation agreements between the two Parties and States into concrete outcomes.

Ambassador Tâm recalled with emotion that he met and worked with the top Lao legislator many times in different capacities. What left a particularly strong impression on him was the late leader’s sincere, profound and special affection for Việt Nam.

As Vietnamese leaders have noted, Xaysomphone Phomvihane was a comrade and close friend of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, as well as an exemplary symbol of the steadfast and unwavering special solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples.

The ambassador said he always feels Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s closeness, trust and profound appreciation for the Việt Nam–Laos special relationship. Most importantly, those sentiments were not merely expressed in words but were demonstrated through his attention, support and concrete actions to strengthen ties between the two countries and their National Assemblies.

The diplomat expressed his belief that Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s valuable contributions and profound sentiments towards Laos and the Việt Nam–Laos special relationship will always be cherished and remembered by the peoples of both countries, and will continue to be safeguarded, preserved, nurtured and developed by present and future generations, ensuring that the special relationship remains enduring. — VNA/VNS