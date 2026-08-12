Top Vietnamese leader meets acting president of New Zealand–Việt Nam Friendship Association

AUCKLAND — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm met with Steven Joyce, Acting President of the New Zealand–Việt Nam Friendship Association, and several prominent association members shortly after arriving in Auckland on Wednesday evening (local time) to begin activities as part of his State visit to the Pacific island nation.

At the meeting, the top Vietnamese leader acknowledged the active contributions and dedication of the association's leaders and members to promoting bilateral relations, particularly in education, economy, agriculture and science and technology. Its activities have not only helped spread the friendship between the two countries among New Zealanders, particularly those of Vietnamese origin, but have also contributed to strengthening the solid social foundations of the ties.

Lâm confirmed that, after more than five decades, bilateral diplomatic relations have made strong, comprehensive and increasingly substantive progress. In particular, the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, providing fresh impetus for cooperation in politics, diplomacy, defence, security, economy, culture, education, science and technology and people-to-people exchanges.

He said Việt Nam plans to establish a Việt Nam–New Zealand Friendship Association as a counterpart to the New Zealand–Việt Nam Friendship Association, thus strengthening connections and exchanges and helping deepen and broaden friendship between the two peoples.

Noting the vast potential for further cooperation, Lâm expressed his hope that the association would continue to play its role as a bridge between the two countries and make active contributions to bilateral ties. He urged it to maintain education and training as a key area of cooperation, while promoting collaboration in science and technology, climate change response, economy and green and clean agriculture.

The top leader also called on the association to continue supporting the Vietnamese community in New Zealand and help create favourable conditions for them to settle down, work, integrate into local society and make positive contributions to both their host country and their homeland.

For his part, Joyce briefed the top Vietnamese leaderon several of the association's major activities in promoting people-to-people exchanges, educational cooperation, tourism and connections among Vietnamese students studying in New Zealand.

He confirmed that he and the association stand ready to continue supporting the Vietnamese community in New Zealand, further serving as a bridge between the two countries and making more practical contributions to strengthening friendship and cooperation on both sides. — VNA/VNS