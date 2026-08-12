Politburo member attends funeral service for top Lao legislator

HÀ NỘI – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Wednesday led a high-level delegation to pay tribute to and attend the funeral of Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Tú met with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation and General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, he conveyed the deepest condolences to the Lao leader and to the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people, and the bereaved family.

Tú stressed that the passing of NA President Xaysomphone was a great loss to the Lao Party, State and people, and that Việt Nam has also lost a great friend and a close, loyal comrade who always had deep affection for Việt Nam, provided valuable support, and worked tirelessly to nurture and consolidate the Việt Nam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

He informed the Lao leader that over the past two days, hundreds of delegations comprising leaders and officials from central and local Party committees, ministries, agencies and mass organisations in Việt Nam have visited the Lao Embassy in Hà Nội and the Lao Consulates General in Hồ Chí Minh City and Đà Nẵng City to pay their respects and sign condolence books.

Vietnamese representative missions abroad have also visited Lao diplomatic missions in their respective countries. These gestures reflected the profound and steadfast feelings of Vietnamese leaders, officials, Party members and people towards the Lao Party, State and people, as well as the deceased leader personally, he said.

General Secretary and President Sisoulith expressed his sincere appreciation to the Vietnamese Party and State and General Secretary and President Lâm for always standing shoulder to shoulder and sharing difficulties with the Lao side at important moments.

The Lao leader said he and the Lao Party and State and the family of NA President Xaysomphone were deeply moved by the steadfast and profound sentiments of the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

In addition to observing the national mourning, Việt Nam has sent high-level delegations led by key leaders to Vientiane to directly convey condolences and attend the memorial and funeral services for NA President Xaysomphone. This was a vivid testament to the close, steadfast bonds between the two Parties and countries, and to the tradition of standing shoulder to shoulder in all circumstances.

The Lao leader expressed his belief that Laos would soon overcome this grief and loss, successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, and continue working with Việt Nam to nurture and further develop the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

The host and guest also exchanged views on a number of issues aimed at further deepening and enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation between the two Parties and countries, realising high-level agreements, and making practical contributions to the development of each country, as well as to peace, stability and development in the region. VNA/VNS