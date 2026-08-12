Prime Minister receives outgoing Israeli Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng hailed Israeli Ambassador to Việt Nam Yaron Mayer's contributions to the positive development of the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Israel over the past four years, at a farewell meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The PM highlighted the signing of the Việt Nam-Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) and the launch of a direct air route between Hà Nội and Tel Aviv by an Israeli airline as important milestones that have created a stronger foundation for cooperation in trade, investment and tourism as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The Government leader noted that bilateral trade has continued to grow, reaching US$3.63 billion in 2025, up nearly 12 per cent from the previous year. He said the two countries still have considerable room to expand cooperation, particularly in science and technology, innovation, smart agriculture and the circular economy.

On this occasion, PM Hưng asked the Israeli Government to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people living, studying and working in Israel. He also expressed his hope that Yaron Mayer, in any future position, would continue to support efforts to strengthen the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Thanking the Vietnamese leader for the reception, Yaron Mayer expressed his deep affection for Việt Nam and its people, and affirmed Israel's desire to further expand cooperation with Việt Nam in areas such as innovation, high-tech agriculture and energy.

The ambassador thanked the Vietnamese Government, ministries and agencies for their support and close coordination with Israeli counterparts in expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

He said Việt Nam and Israel still have substantial potential for greater cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, adding that he would cherish his positive memories of Việt Nam and continue contributing to fostering bilateral relations in the future. — VNA/VNS