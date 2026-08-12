Top leader meets Vietnamese community in New Zealand

AUCKLAND — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with Vietnamese Embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in New Zealand and South Pacific island countries in Auckland on Wednesday evening (local time).

At the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang reported on the situation of the Vietnamese community in New Zealand. He said there are currently about 15,000 Vietnamese people in the country. The community has integrated well into local society while actively preserving Vietnamese traditions and cultural identity and maintaining strong ties with the homeland. It has also made positive contributions to Việt Nam-New Zealand relations.

Vietnamese associations and organisations have been established in all major cities across New Zealand. Vietnamese student associations have been operating actively.

Notably, the Việt Nam Knowledge Network in New Zealand was recently set up to connect Vietnamese intellectuals, share experience and promote a united, well-integrated and thriving Vietnamese community.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community expressed their delight at the country's development achievements and their confidence in the Party and State's strategic decisions. They pledged to further strengthen community solidarity, maintain ties with their homeland, and preserve and promote Vietnamese cultural identity and traditions among New Zealanders and the wider international community. They also expressed their determination to contribute to the national development goal of building a strong, prosperous and happy Việt Nam.

Addressing the gathering, General Secretary and President Lâm highlighted the increasingly fruitful relations between Việt Nam and New Zealand after more than five decades of diplomatic ties. The two countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025, reflecting a high level of mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation across various fields.

He said his visit aims to further deepen bilateral ties and promote more substantive and effective cooperation. The two sides will exchange and sign agreements across a number of areas, with priority given to fields where they hold complementary strengths. He noted that New Zealand is a strong maritime nation, while Việt Nam also has significant maritime potential and is working towards becoming a strong maritime country.

Briefing the Vietnamese community on the domestic situation, the top leader said Việt Nam is setting ambitious development goals, including maintaining double-digit economic growth to become a high-income country and improving people's living standards.

Over the past time, the entire political system has undertaken extensive work and has achieved highly successful initial results, garnering public support, he said. Localities are making greater use of their internal strengths and new development space, while the government apparatus has been streamlined to improve efficiency and social governance. A number of strategic resolutions and socio-economic policies have also been adopted to create breakthroughs and realise national development targets.

The General Secretary and President noted that the Politburo on August 2 issued on a new resolution on overseas Vietnamese affairs. Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW reaffirms that Vietnamese people abroad are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and an important strategic resource for national development.

Sending warm greetings to Vietnamese people in New Zealand and South Pacific island countries, the top leader commended the community and Vietnamese associations for their meaningful activities.

He described overseas Vietnamese as “ambassadors” who help promote Việt Nam's positive image internationally, and urged them to maintain solidarity, preserve national pride and cultural traditions, and make practical contributions to the country's development.

He also called on community members to support one another, improve their livelihoods and remain closely connected with the homeland, while continuing to contribute to the growing Việt Nam-New Zealand relationship. — VNA/VNS