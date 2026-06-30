World Cup round-up June 30: favourites out early, Japan lose in stoppage time

Anh Đức & Thanh Hà

GUADALAJARA — Germany and the Netherlands are out of the World Cup after losing their first knock-out matches against Paraguay and Morocco on penalties.

Elsewhere, Brazil made it through after surviving a scare against Japan with a late comeback.

After 30 minutes of tit-for-tat attacks from both Brazil and Japan, the breakthrough came for the underdog in the 29th minute. A misplaced pass by Danilo was robbed by Kaishu Sano, who rushed through the midfield and pulled out a powerful shot from outside the box, opening the score for the Blue Samurai.

Veteran midfielder Casemiro, who was at fault for the opener, was kept on in the second half and returned his coach Carlo Ancelotti's trust with the equaliser in the 56th minute. The former Manchester United player scored with a trademark header.

Brazil put the pressure on after the equaliser, and despite the Japanese' brave defending, the tension of a knockout World Cup game was too much for them. In the sixth minute of added time, Leeds United's Ao Tanaka was dispossessed in his own half by Rayan, who passed to Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, with minimal space and time, still found substitute Gabriel Martinelli free inside the box. The Arsenal forward dispatched the golden chance cleanly, putting the ball into the back of Zion Suzuki's net.

The Japanese collapsed in agony, while the Brazilians breathed a sigh of relief. Brazil will face either Ivory Coast or Norway in the last 16.

Germany lose after penalty shoot-out

Paraguay produced the greatest shock of World Cup 2026 by defeating four-time champions Germany 4-3 in a nail-biting penalty shootout in Boston.

Despite sitting 31 places below Germany in the world rankings, it was Paraguay who went ahead in the 41st minute. Miguel Almiron's corner was punched away but worked back out to him on the right, and he reversed a pass to Matias Galarza, whose flat cross was headed in superbly by Julio Enciso.

Germany levelled through a brilliant Kai Havertz header 10 minutes after the break. Both sides created threatening opportunities but could not find a winner in normal time. In extra time, Jonathan Tah headed home, only for the goal to be controversially disallowed after a VAR review.

In the shootout, goalkeeper Orlando Gill saved efforts from Havertz and Nick Woltemade, while Tah blazed over to set up Canale Domínguez's clincher – which came after consecutive misses from Paraguayans Antonio Sanabria and Fabián Balbuena.

It was Paraguay's first World Cup knockout win, ending Germany's run of 15 consecutive penalty shootout victories in the World Cup. Paraguay will now face either France or Sweden in Philadelphia on July 4. The country's president later declared a national public holiday to mark the triumph.

Morocco stun Netherlands on penalties

Morocco advanced to the last 16 after defeating the Netherlands on penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw in Monterrey.

The Dutch looked set to progress when, following a flowing move down the left, Crysencio Summerville delivered a smart pass into the penalty area for Cody Gakpo to finish clinically past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The Liverpool forward's strike sparked jubilant celebrations among the Dutch players and supporters.

With time running out, Morocco threw everything forward, and their persistence was rewarded in stoppage time when defender Issa Diop powered a header beyond Bart Verbruggen to make it 1-1, sending Moroccan fans at the Estadio Monterrey into wild celebration.

Morocco were the stronger side in extra time, creating the better opportunities while the Netherlands seemed to wait for the spot kicks. A bizarre shootout followed, with two players from each side missing the target before Bounou guessed correctly to save Summerville's effort. Ismael Saibari then stepped up to score the winning penalty as Morocco triumphed 3-2.

The Atlas Lions will face Canada on July 5. — VNS