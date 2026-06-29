Lê Quang Liêm to coach US women’s team at Chess Olympiad 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s top chess player Lê Quang Liêm has been appointed head coach of the United States women’s team for the 2026 Chess Olympiad.

The tournament, regarded as the most prestigious team event in world chess, will take place in Uzbekistan from September 15 to 28, bringing together leading national teams from across the globe.

According to the squad list released by US Chess, Liêm will lead a strong line-up featuring Alice Lee, Irina Krush, Carissa Yip and Tatev Abrahamyan. The US women’s team are widely considered one of the world’s top contenders, combining experienced players with emerging young talents.

Speaking about his appointment, Liêm said he was honoured to receive the invitation from US Chess.

“I am very honoured to be invited by US Chess to serve as head coach of the US women’s team at the 2026 Chess Olympiad,” he said.

The grandmaster added that coaching has been a long-standing passion.

“After many years as head coach at Webster University, I have developed a strong passion for training and developing young players. The opportunity to work with the US women’s team at a major event like the Olympiad is both meaningful and a new professional challenge for me,” he said.

“I would like to thank US Chess and the team for their trust. I hope we will achieve a successful campaign together.” — VNS