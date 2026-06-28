World Cup round up June 28: Final spots for Round of 32 secured

Xuân Đăng & Thanh Hà

Kane breaks World Cup record as England top Group L

England secured top spot in Group L with a 2-0 victory over Panama on Saturday, setting up a more favourable path into the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage after a patient second-half display.

Despite entering the match as overwhelming favourites, Thomas Tuchel’s side found it difficult to break down a disciplined Panama defence before the interval. Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane all tested the Central American side, but goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera produced a string of fine saves to keep the scores level.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 62nd minute. From a corner, Jude Bellingham reacted quickest inside the penalty area to fire home from close range, lifting the pressure on the Three Lions after more than an hour of frustration.

England doubled their advantage just five minutes later. Bellingham turned provider with an inviting cross that Kane powered into the net with a close-range header.

The goal saw Kane become England’s all-time leading scorer at the men’s World Cup with 11 goals, moving past Gary Lineker’s previous record.

Croatia beat Ghana, both teams advance

Croatia booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ghana on Saturday, finishing second in Group L behind England.

With qualification at stake, both teams approached the contest cautiously, limiting clear-cut opportunities during the opening stages. Croatia came closest midway through the first half when Nikola Vlašić fired narrowly wide from distance.

The breakthrough arrived in the 32nd minute. Mateo Kovačić picked out Petar Sučić, whose powerful low strike from outside the penalty area beat goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to hand Croatia a deserved lead.

Ghana responded with greater urgency after the restart and eventually found an equaliser in the 73rd minute. Derrick Luckassen bundled the ball home from close range following a set-piece, with the goal standing after a VAR review.

The African side’s celebrations proved short-lived, however. Seven minutes from time, Luka Modrić delivered a precise corner that Vlašić met with a well-directed header to restore Croatia’s advantage.

Croatia defended resolutely in the closing minutes to secure all three points and finish second in the group with six points, earning an automatic place in the knockout stage.

Despite the defeat, Ghana also progressed after ending the group stage with four points, enough to qualify as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Colombia draw with Portugal to top Group K

Colombia finished top of Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal in an entertaining clash on June 28 in Miami.

The South Americans knew a point would be enough to send them through in first place, while Portugal had to win to top the group.

In the fourth minute, Luis Diaz cross found Jhon Cordoba whose header went narrowly over the bar.

James Rodriguez and Gustavo Puerta also had chances early and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, João Cancelo, Ruben Neves and João Félix went close

Colombia believed they had won the match in stoppage time. Davinson Sanchez headed in a set-piece in injury time, but his goal was ruled out for a very marginal offside.

Portugal will now play Croatia in Toronto in the round of 32 on July 2. Colombia will take on Ghana a day later in Atlanta.

DR Congo earn a comeback win to qualify

DR Congo qualified for the knockouts with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, finishing in third place, but their four points and goal difference of plus one were enough to be among the eight-best third-placed finishers.

A loose ball came to Eldor Shomurodov at the corner of the box, and he lifted it over Lionel Mpasi.

After many attempts, Yoane Wissa finally earned a penalty kick at the 68th minute. He stuttered before sending Abduvohid Nematov the wrong way and coolly slid the ball into the opposite corner.

Wissa curled a shot from just outside the area past Nematov into the far corner to ensure Congo's last 32's place.

The African side will face England in Atlanta on July 1.

A 3-3 draw pushes Algeria, Austria through last 32

Algeria and Austria produced an incredible finish in Group J as both secured the point they needed to reach the World Cup knockout stages.

After a relatively quiet 27 minutes, the game burst into life through Marko Arnautovic’s opener.

At 37 years and 70 days, Arnautovic scored his second goal of the 2026 World Cup, and he became the oldest Austrian to score in this global football tournament.

As Algeria searched for an equaliser, Rafik Belghali dragged an effort wide of the left-hand post, before finding the back of the net minutes later.

Austria were back in the lead after a brutal counter-attack at the 54th minute. Marcel Sabitzer sprinted in the box from the opposite flank and rocketed the ball into the net.

Algeria levelled the score just six minutes later. Riyad Mahrez equalised by sending home a ball in the six-yard area.

He later thought he had scored the winner in the 93rd minute, which would send Algeria through as group runners-up, but Sasa Kalajdzic stepped up to score 3-3 for Australia a minute later.

Austria pulled a goal back to seal second place and saved their World Cup campaign.

They will face Spain in the round of 32. Algeria, meanwhile, scrape into third and will face Switzerland.

Substitute Messi scores in Argentina's 3-1 win

Despite starting on the bench, Lionel Messi scored his sixth goal at this year’s World Cup in Argentina‘s 3-1 win over Jordan to make history.

His 80th-minute free-kick helped Argentina maintain their perfect Group J record. He was the first man to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches and pulled clear in the race for the Golden Boot.

Earlier, Nicolás Otamendi headed the game’s first opportunity over the crossbar from Giovani Lo Celso‘s corner, with the latter opening the scoring in the 19th minute for the defending champions.

Lautaro Martinez took responsibility for a penalty kick and he swept it decisively into the bottom-left corner to make it 2-0.

Substitute Musa al-Taamari narrowed 1-2 for Jordan after he ran onto a devastating low cross from Ehsan Haddad and forced the ball past Emi Martinez.

Messi was put in the field at the 60th and he needed 20 minutes to find the back of the net, wrapping up a big win for Argentina.

Argentina will play Cape Verde in the last 32 on July 4, while Jordan go home empty-handed. — VNS