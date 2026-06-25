Team Việt Nam begin training for ASEAN Cup campaign

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese football players began training on June 23 to prepare for the 2026 ASEAN Cup, where they will aim for the highest place.

Notable names on coach Kim Sang-sik's list of 28 include three rookies who are overseas Vietnamese or naturalised players who received their Vietnamese passport recently: goalkeeper Lê Giang Patrik, attacking midfielder Nguyễn Tài Lộc and winger Ngô Đăng Khoa.

Adding players with diverse training backgrounds, good physicality and a modern footballing mindset gives Kim more options in setting his lineup, increases competitiveness for positions in the starting XI and improves the overall quality of the squad.

They will join training and vie for their official places with Nguyễn Xuân Son, Đặng Văn Lâm and Đỗ Hoàng Hên, who have proven their abilities in previous tournaments, as well as experienced local players such as midfielders Nguyễn Quang Hải and Nguyễn Hoàng Đức and defenders Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Đoàn Văn Hậu and Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh.

Patrik said he was excited for his first national team call-up, and has set his own targets in case he gets a chance to play.

“I’m really happy and proud. After more than three years of waiting, I’m finally here. This is a truly special and joyful moment for me,” said Patrick, who is of Vietnamese and Slovak heritage.

The goalkeeper said he received a warm welcome from teammates and coaching staff on his first day of training.

"The atmosphere on the team is fantastic. Everyone is very friendly and has helped me a lot. We will try our best to prepare well in the next few weeks for the 2026 ASEAN Cup. I will always try my best for the national team and Vietnamese fans. That is my goal," Patrik said.

In addition to new players, the coaching board has also welcomed a new assistant coach, Kim Do-heon.

The 44-year-old was a former Korean national team member with 62 national caps and 12 goals. He took part in the Athens Olympics in 2004 and the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

During his career, Kim played for renowned clubs such as Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC and West Bromwich Albion. He was the K.League's MVP of 2007.

After retirement in 2019, he assisted at Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Chengdu Rongcheng before being appointed the manager of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2024.

The team plans to practise in Hà Nội until July 1 and fly to South Korea for an intensive training course from July 2 to 14. While there, they will play three matches with local clubs to review their techniques.

After returning home, they will take on Myanmar's national team in a friendly match on July 18 in Thái Nguyên Province.

At the 2026 ASEAN Cup, 10 teams are divided into two groups and play at venues all around Southeast Asia.

Việt Nam are in Group A with Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia and playoff winner Timor-Leste. Group B include Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Matches will be held from July 23 to August 8. Việt Nam will play their first match against hosts Timor-Leste on July 24.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the knockout stage, which will be played in a two-leg home and away format from August 15 to 16 and August 18 to 19. The final matches are scheduled on August 22 and 26.

In the previous edition in 2024, Việt Nam defeated Thailand 5-3 on aggregate to lift the championship trophy.

Speaking with players on June 23, Việt Nam Football Federation President Trần Quốc Tuấn welcomed all of the national team members. He said he hopes the new players will quickly integrate into the team, while also praising the key role of experienced players.

Tuấn encouraged the team to practise well, unite to be the best side and keep all of their focus on defending the cup title.

Team captain Đỗ Duy Mạnh expressed his appreciation for the care and support shown by the VFF leadership, stating that all players are fully aware of their responsibilities.

He said the team would continue to train hard, maintain unity and demonstrate strong determination in pursuit of their goals. — VNS