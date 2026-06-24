World Cup round-up June 24: Ronaldo back in style, England held by Ghana

Anh Đức & Xuân Đăng

HOUSTON — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six FIFA World Cups as Portugal cruised to a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their Group K match on June 23, putting one foot in the knockout stage.

Facing criticism after a disappointing 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their opening match, Portugal responded emphatically with an attacking display from the opening whistle.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finishing calmly after a well-worked move to give Roberto Martinez's side an early advantage. Left-back Nuno Mendes doubled the lead 11 minutes later with a superb free-kick that left goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov with no chance.

Uzbekistan briefly thought they had found a way back into the contest when Azizjon Ganiev put the ball into the net, but his effort was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up. The decision proved costly as Portugal struck again before the break, with Ronaldo netting his second goal of the match in the 39th minute.

He received a pass from Bruno Fernandes and scored with his right foot just inside the near post to make it 3-0

Portugal maintained control after the restart and extended their lead on the hour mark when Nematov inadvertently turned the ball into his own net under pressure. Substitute Rafael Leão then completed the rout with a stunning strike in the 87th minute.

The victory lifted Portugal to four points from two matches and strengthened their chances of progressing from Group K.

England held by Ghana in scoreless draw

England missed the chance to secure early qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage after being held to a goalless draw by a disciplined Ghana side in their Group L clash.

After an encouraging 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opener, Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to turn possession into goals despite dominating large stretches of the contest at Gillette Stadium.

England controlled the ball and registered 19 shots compared to Ghana's two, but found it difficult to break down a disciplined defence marshalled by newly appointed coach Carlos Queiroz. Stand-in goalkeeper Benjamin Asare also impressed after replacing the injured Lawrence Ati Zigi in the Black Stars' previous match.

Declan Rice came closest for England in the first half with a free-kick that drifted narrowly over the crossbar. The Three Lions increased the pressure after the break, but clear-cut chances remained limited.

Asare was finally called into action just before the hour mark, comfortably denying Anthony Gordon. Ghana, meanwhile, threatened occasionally on the counter-attack and felt they should have been awarded a foul when goalkeeper Jordan Pickford collided with Prince Adu outside the penalty area.

England pushed hard for a winner in the closing stages. Asare produced a fine save to keep out Bukayo Saka, while Nico O'Reilly struck the crossbar with a late header from close range. Harry Kane also had a final opportunity but fired over the bar.

The result left both teams on four points with one group match remaining. While progression to the knockout stage appears highly likely for both sides, the battle to finish as Group L winners remains open.

Croatia eliminates Panama

Croatia kept their World Cup 2026 hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Panama in their second Group L fixture, a result that eliminated the Central Americans after two straight defeats.

Panama, drawing on a robust physical base, pressed aggressively and created the first clear opening when Rodriguez's header crashed against the crossbar in the 23rd minute. Watching his side struggle, coach Zlatko Dalic sent on Budimir and Kramaric at half-time in place of Musa and Gvardiol — a switch that quickly proved decisive. In the 54th minute, Stanisic crossed from the right and Budimir finished clinically to put Croatia ahead.

Three minutes later, Pasalic broke clear on the counter but chose to chip the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper, and the chance slipped away. Panama threw everything forward in search of an equaliser but could not break down Croatia's well-organised defence, with goalkeeper Livakovic producing a string of outstanding saves.

The win earned Croatia their first three points, while Panama bowed out after just two matches. In their final group games, Croatia face Ghana and Panama take on England.

Munoz the hero as Colombia reach round of 32

Colombia booked their place in the World Cup 2026 round of 32 with a hard-earned 1-0 win over DR Congo in their second group fixture. Defender Daniel Munoz scoring the decisive goal.

Despite dominating possession and territory, Nestor Lorenzo's side had to wait until the 75th minute to break down a stubborn African rearguard. From the opening minutes, the trio of Johan Mojica, Luis Diaz and Jhon Arias worked tirelessly on the left flank, while James Rodriguez orchestrated play from deeper. Every effort was repelled by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who turned in a string of outstanding saves. The first half ended goalless, with one Colombia goal ruled out.

Faced with the deadlock, Lorenzo introduced Juan Fernando Quintero and Jhon Cordoba to inject more creativity — and the change quickly paid off. In the 75th minute, Quintero delivered a pinpoint pass for Munoz to surge forward and slot past Mpasi. Colombia twice more put the ball in the net through Diaz, but both were ruled out.

Munoz was named man of the match. In their final group fixture, Colombia face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in a decisive showdown for top spot. VNS