Phát and Cường eye next tennis double title after VTF Pro Tour 200 win

TÂY NINH — Nguyễn Minh Phát and Trần Quốc Cường have become a pair to watch at the national tennis tournaments after they won the VTF Pro Tour 200 – Nam Long Cup 2026.

The AP Sports Club duo entered the tournament as the No. 3 seeds and quickly established themselves as one of the strongest pairs in the competition. Despite partnering for the first time, they displayed impressive chemistry and determination, overcoming a series of formidable opponents to secure a place in the final.

In the semi-finals, the youngsters sent home No 2 seed Trần Tiến Thịnh and Từ Lê Khánh Duy of the Military after two sets of 6-2, 6-0, which was an unexpected result to everyone.

In the final, they beat No 4 seed Nguyễn Đại Khánh and Đoàn Ngô Bá Kiệt of HCM City 6-1, 7-6 to become the new dominant force of the tournament.

It was Phát's second doubles title while Cường's first time on the top podium.

According to experts and professionals, the duo possesses all the qualities to progress in Vietnamese tennis. With modern technique, agile movement, good tactical thinking and a fierce competitive spirit, Phát and Cường are expected to become one of the top men's doubles pairs of Việt Nam.

The pair next feature in the Men's and Women's Tennis Tournament Vietravel Cup 2026 at the Waterpoint integrated metropolitan area in Tây Ninh Province.

The final matches are scheduled for June 28. — VNS