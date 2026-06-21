World Cup round-up June 21: Netherlands return to winning ways, Curacao make history

Anh Đức

BOSTON — Ronald Koeman's Netherlands team got three crucial points against group contenders Sweden with a roaring win on Saturday.

Oranje was under huge pressure after drawing 2-2 against Japan, despite leading until the 89th minute. Sweden, on the other hand, convincingly defeated Tunisia 5-1.

The men in orange found an early lead in the fifth minute through Brian Brobbey, who was the only change in Koeman's lineup after the draw against Japan.

Brobbey doubled the lead for the Netherlands just twelve minutes later in a similar fashion, capitalising on a Denzel Dumfries cross. The goal was Netherlands' 100th in their World Cup history.

Sweden put the ball into the back of Bart Verbruggen's net near the break, but Gustaf Lagerbielke's goal was disallowed for offside.

The second half was not much different from the first, as Netherlands found two quick goals from Cody Gakpo to make it 4-0. Sweden's substitute Anthony Elanga pulled one back but Crysensio Summerville's super strike in the 89th minute cancelled all hope of a magical comeback from Sweden.

Dramatic comeback from Germany

In Toronto, the 2014 champions face off against Ivory Coast, with the winner assured of qualification into the Round of 32.

Despite Germany being in control of the match, they could not find the net. Instead, it was Ivory Coast that broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Franck Kessie.

Germany had two goals disallowed in the first half because of fouls by Pavlovic and Musiala in the build-ups.

Three changes were made by Julian Nagelsmann in the second half, as Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav and Nadiem Amiri enters the field, with Undav perhaps game-defining.

In the 68th minute, a cross from Amiri was met with a left-footed volley by Undav that sailed past Seko Fofana's net, bringing the match back to level terms.

In the fourth minute of added time, Undav cemented his role as Germany's hero with a decisive strike, earning three points back for Die Mannschaft, granting Nagelsmann’s men progression to the next round.

Brave Curacao claim historic point

Elsewhere in Kansas City, Curacao’s Eloy Room made a record fifteen saves in 90 minutes to hold Ecuador to a draw.

In a day where strikers were out of form, both goalkeepers stole the show and Room was the one who came out on top.

With 74 per cent of possession, 28 strikes and 14 shots on target, Ecuador could not find the net in 90 minutes and now face a tough task in their next match: win against Germany or be eliminated. Curacao on the other hand, must also win against Ivory Coast.

1000th World Cup match ends in Japan victory

The match between Tunisia and Japan, the 1000th World Cup football match took place in Guadalajara on Saturday, which saw Japan came out on top with a supreme display of talent.

The Blue Samurai started the match strongly, knowing a win would give them a huge advantage in qualification. Japan’s plan came to fruition in the fourth minute, as Daichi Kamada found the back of Tunisia’s net with a powerful header.

Tunisia, who had just replaced their head coach Sabri Lamouchi with Herve Renard, struggled to even have a sight of Zion Suzuki’s goal.

Japan’s dazzling plays kept on bringing joy for its fans. In the 10th minute, they could have got a second had Takehiro Tomiyasu’s shot was not saved by goalkeeper Dahmen on the line. Replays showed that the difference between goal and no goal was just milimetres.

But the men in blue did not have to wait long for a second. Ko Itakura’s long ball found Ayase Ueda free on Tunisia’s half. The 2026 Eredivisie top scorer gracefully dribbled and pull off a powerful shot from just outside the box into the bottom left corner.

Tunisia pushed on forward in the second half but still could not find Suzuki’s net. Japan on the other hand, found two more goals courtesy of Junya Ito and Ueda.

The defeat meant an early exit from the group for Tunisia, while Japan only needs a draw in their match against Sweden to secure qualification to the Round of 32. VNS