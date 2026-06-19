Vietnamese people splash out to join global supporters at World Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — The World Cup captivates football fans in every corner of the globe, but witnessing the matches in person is an experience unlike any other. That is why some Vietnamese supporters have travelled to the US to immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere of the beautiful game's greatest festival.

Phương Châu and four friends will be spending about VNĐ250 million (US$9,500) each for their three-week stay in the US, where they will catch as many matches as possible.

Three hours before Germany faced Curacao, they were at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to check in.

Amid the throngs of fans from all over the world, the Vietnamese group stood out with their colourfully decorated conical hats, which attracted the attention of a large international audience.

"Many people saw our conical hats for the first time. Some of them wanted to buy these unique items as souvenirs," said Châu.

Châu first met her travel buddies at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Sharing a passion for football, they quickly became friends and have since travelled together to numerous international tournaments.

She said the biggest obstacle is the visa, as the US has quite strict immigration procedures. Some of her friends unfortunately were denied visas at the last minute, so they had to stay home and watch the games on TV.

Finances also required careful planning. Châu spent about VNĐ100 million on her trip to Qatar, but the expenses are nearly three times higher this year.

"In Qatar, the distances between the venues were relatively short. In the US, many host cities are thousands of kilometres apart, so travel costs increase significantly," she said, adding that she expects to watch seven matches at a ticket cost of $4,500.

Also in Houston, Lê Hữu Hạnh said he was enjoying the most wonderful and memorable days of his life, seeing the World Cup live for the first time.

“Watching the World Cup live is amazing for me. The tournament is so spectacular, so fantastic. The pitch is beautiful, the grass is so smooth. The fans are incredibly enthusiastic, cheering throughout the match. It is a truly memorable experience in Houston,” Hạnh said.

“What impressed me even more was not only the tournament organisation, but also the traffic management, infrastructure and security, which are all well prepared.

“This isn’t just a simple football match. It’s truly a world-class sporting experience that is unforgettable. I saw Germany vs Curacao. The next one is Brazil vs Scotland in a different city, where I will see Neymar up closer than ever. I am excited and can't wait to see him."

Another Vietnamese fan who made the trip to see his idol, Trung Nghĩa, travelled half the globe to the US for two of Portugal's matches.

He said the atmosphere an hour before kick-off for the Portugal and Congo match was electric, with the stands packed with fans. Chants of “Cristiano, Cristiano, Cristiano” echoed throughout the stadium as the superstar emerged onto the pitch for his warm-up.

“It was my first time watching a World Cup match in person, and the excitement of cheering from the stands, seeing the ball roll across the field and witnessing spectacular plays up close was incredible," said Nghĩa.

"I also spotted Vietnamese flags fluttering in the stands. This year’s World Cup is simply too special to miss."

He will remain in Houston to see Portugal go up against Uzbekistan on June 24 before heading to his next destination.

Meanwhile, Ngô Trường Định said he is at the World Cup not only to enjoy top-level football, but also to showcase Vietnamese artwork to the world.

He has brought eight Vietnamese conical hats to the US, each one featuring the distinctive colours of each national team and portraits of football superstars.

Ronaldo’s cap is decorated with Portugal’s iconic green, while Lionel Messi is featured against Argentina’s blue-and-white backdrop. Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Germany’s Jamal Musiala also have their own dedicated designs, each celebrating their identity and achievements on the global stage.

Định said that the idea of ​​wearing the traditional hats to cheer on football stars stemmed from a desire to introduce a very typical Vietnamese image to international friends, as they are so unique.

"When they learn that these were hand-painted products made in Việt Nam, they are all very excited and ask to take pictures with them. From now on, more and more people can learn about Việt Nam and Vietnamese conical hats," he said.

To serve increasing demand, tour operators are offering World Cup packages with prices ranging from VNĐ810 million to VNĐ1.5 billion per person, which usually includes accommodation, transportation and access to exclusive hospitality areas with a luxurious World Cup experience. — VNS