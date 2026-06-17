World Cup round-up June 17: Messi equals record with hat-trick

Anh Đức & Xuân Đăng

KANSAS CITY Lionel Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina's match against Algeria on Tuesday in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, equalling a 12-year record of most goals scored by a player in World Cup history.

Elsewhere, next-generation superstars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland also shone for their teams in their first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match between Argentina and Algeria started with both sides having plenty of opportunities to score. In the 5th minute, Messi had a goal disallowed for offside, and two minutes later Algeria's Fares Chaibi also found Argentina's net but the goal was also ruled out.

But the eight-time Ballon D'or winner did not have to wait long to score. In the 17th minute, Messi dribbled and fired a powerful shot from just outside the box that rocketed in Luca Zidane's net.

Messi's second goal was even easier, as he tapped in a rebounded shot from Alexis Mac Allister in the 60th minute, before completing his hat trick in the 77th minute with a trademark curled effort.

With his three goals, Messi equalled Miroslav Klose's record of most goals scored in a World Cup with 16, and with more matches to play, Argentina's number 10 has a great chance to break the record.

Mbappé breaks French scoring record

Kylian Mbappé became France's all-time leading scorer as his double helped Les Bleus secure a 3-1 victory over Senegal in their opening match.

The 27-year-old captain entered the tournament level with Olivier Giroud on 57 international goals and needed only one match to claim the record outright.

France were tested by a spirited Senegal side that created several chances and threatened to frustrate Didier Deschamps' team. However, the breakthrough arrived in the 66th minute when Michael Olise released Mbappé, who finished calmly past goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Bradley Barcola extended France's lead eight minutes from time and appeared to have put the result beyond doubt. Senegal, though, refused to surrender and substitute Ibrahim Mbaye pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time.

Any hopes of a late comeback were quickly extinguished as Mbappé struck again moments later, finding the net from outside the penalty area to seal a 3-1 victory.

The result gave France an ideal start to the tournament and further enhanced Mbappé's growing legacy. Already a World Cup winner and one of the competition's most prolific scorers, he now sits alone at the top of France's all-time scoring chart with 58 goals.

Haaland delivers on biggest stage

Erling Haaland also enjoyed a memorable evening as Norway marked their return to the World Cup with a convincing 4-1 victory over Iraq.

Playing in his first World Cup match, the Manchester City striker scored twice to help Norway secure three points in their first appearance at the finals since 1998.

Haaland opened the scoring before Iraq responded through Aymen Hussein to briefly level the contest. Norway regained control before the interval, with Haaland adding his second goal of the evening.

The Norwegians continued to dominate after the break and added two further goals to pull away from their opponents, whose first World Cup appearance in 40 years ended in defeat.

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken reserved special praise for his star striker after the match, saying Haaland had once again demonstrated his quality on the biggest stage.

The victory leaves Norway level on points with France at the top of Group I after the opening round of fixtures, setting up an intriguing battle between the two European nations in the matches ahead.

Austria wins after late drama

Elsewhere, former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick found his first World Cup victory as Austria won 3-1 against debutants Jordan.

The men in red found the lead early through Romano Schmid's super strike from 20 metres in the 21st minute.

However, the 2023 AFC Asian Cup runners-up did not falter and brought the match back on level terms just five minutes after the break, as Ali Olwan capitalised on a counter.

VAR intervened to deny 37-year-old veteran Marko Arnautovic's goal later in the match, after his teammate Stefan Posch handled the ball before passing to Arnautovic.

But eventually an unfortunate own goal by Yazan Al-Arab brought the lead back to Austria, before Arnautovic sealed Austria's victory with a last-minute penalty. VNS