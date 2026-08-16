Viettel ranks No 1 globally at prestigious IBA 2026 awards

HÀ NỘI — Viettel has been named the world's most awarded organisation at the 2026 International Business Awards (IBA), winning 28 prizes including 17 gold, eight silver and three bronze awards.

The Vietnamese technology and telecommunications group topped thousands of entries from more than 78 countries and territories, while also securing the highest number of gold awards with nearly twice as many as the second-ranked organisation.

The result marks a significant improvement from 2025, when Viettel won 25 awards and ranked second globally. Its number of gold awards more than doubled, from eight to 17.

Since first entering the IBA in 2016, Viettel has won more than 150 awards, the highest tally by a Vietnamese enterprise in the history of the awards.

Now in its 23rd edition, the IBA is part of the Stevie Awards system and recognises outstanding organisations and innovative achievements worldwide. This year's competition attracted more than 3,800 organisations, with entries assessed by over 210 international professionals. Major global companies including IBM, Cisco and Cathay Financial Holdings were among the participants.

Overseas markets account for nearly two-thirds of awards.

Eighteen of Viettel's 28 awards this year came from its overseas operations, highlighting the group's ability to standardise innovation and business practices across international markets.

Bitel in Peru and Metfone in Cambodia were the group's top performers, with six awards each.

Bitel received recognition in categories including Large Telecommunications Company, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Best Mobile Application. Metfone won gold awards for Financial Achievement, Viral Marketing Campaign and Innovative TikTok Channel, highlighting its growing cultural influence in Cambodia.

Lumitel in Burundi won gold in the Medium Telecommunications Company category, while Halotel in Tanzania and Telemor in Timor-Leste also featured among the winners. Viettel's social responsibility programmes in Africa received three silver awards.

In the domestic market, Viettel's awards focused on technology platforms and AI-powered products, including an intelligent logistics robot system and AI-powered driver monitoring cameras developed by Viettel Post; Viettel eDoc and Viettel ITS by Viettel Solutions; and ISAAP, an information security assessment and audit platform developed by Viettel's Information Technology Centre.

Viettel Post also won awards for Management Team of the Year and Large Transportation Company.

The results reflect Viettel's transformation from a telecommunications operator into a technology company, with AI, automation and information security solutions gaining international recognition.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said this year's winners demonstrated innovation, leadership and creativity across organisations and industries worldwide, setting “a high standard for excellence.”

The IBA 2026 awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Paris, France, on October 28. — VNS