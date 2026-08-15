Hyundai Thanh Cong expands global footprint with exports to Mexico, Australia

HÀ NỘI — Hyundai Thanh Cong marked the start of automobile exports to Mexico and Australia at a ceremony in the northern province of Ninh Bình on Friday, extending its Việt Nam-assembled lineup to new markets.

The move is a milestone for the company and brings made-in-Việt Nam assembled vehicles to Asia, America and Oceania.

With the addition of Mexico, Australia and Taiwan this year, its expected export volume rises to 15,280 units, including 10,160 finished vehicles and 5,120 component sets, a multiple of 2024 levels.

Hyundai Thanh Cong has followed a phased export roadmap. From 2018 to 2023, it shipped to the Republic of Korea (RoK), Peru and the Philippines, then expanded sharply in 2024-2025 to Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Kazakhstan. Entering Mexico and Australia known for stringent technical, safety and emissions standards shows the Ninh Binh complex can produce to global specifications.

The export capacity stems from nearly two decades of cooperation between Thanh Cong Group and the RoK's Hyundai Motor that began in 2009. The opening of Hyundai Thanh Cong Plant No. 2 in 2022 was a major turning point, making the joint venture Hyundai Motor’s leading production centre in Asia-Pacific. Through 2026, the two plants in Ninh Binh have produced 569,951 vehicles, including 472,559 passenger cars and 19,068 commercial vehicles.

Beyond domestic sales, the company has focused on mastering technology, automating production lines and upgrading engineering skills. A closed-loop quality-control process from assembly through inspection to export packaging allows “Made-in-Việt Nam” models to meet the technical standards of each importing market.

The company now employs about 3,300 workers, works with more than 50 suppliers and remained among the top three state budget contributors in Việt Nam’s auto industry in fiscal 2025.

Nguyễn Minh Sơn, director of the Hyundai Thanh Cong plant, said the exports to Mexico and Australia opened up larger goals in a push to become a global export hub.

In 2027-2029, the company plans to expand into the Middle East, Africa, Central America, South America and Russia, with expected shipments of about 187,000 units.From 2030, Hyundai Thanh Cong targets becoming a global export hub for Hyundai Motor, with annual volume surpassing 60,000 units.

"This marks a major shift from an assembly plant serving the domestic market to an international-scale export manufacturing hub, enabling Việt Nam’s automotive industry to integrate more deeply into global value chains," Sơn said. — VNA/VNS