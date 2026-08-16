Vietnam Airlines flight returns to Munich after technical issue

HCM CITY — Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 from Munich, Germany, to Hà Nội returned to Munich Airport shortly after take-off on Saturday after the aircraft experienced a technical issue, with all passengers and crew members safe.

The flight was operated by a Boeing 787-9. After take-off, the aircraft remained in the Munich area for more than two hours before returning to the airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Vietnam Airlines said the flight crew had followed all required procedures and landed safely at Munich Airport. The airline did not provide details of the technical problem.

Munich Airport said the aircraft was unable to leave the northern runway under its own power after landing and remained there. The runway was subsequently closed, with air traffic rerouted via the southern runway.

The incident caused some disruption to airport operations.

Vietnam Airlines said it was coordinating with relevant authorities and parties to inspect the aircraft and would provide further information after the inspection and when operational plans are determined.

The airline said all passengers and cabin crew members were safe. — VNS