Vietravel Airlines launches direct HCM City–Shenzhen route

HCM CITY — Vietravel Airlines has officially launched a direct HCM City–Shenzhen route, strengthening air connectivity between Việt Nam and China while expanding its international network.

The new service connects Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport (SGN) with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX), meeting growing demand for travel between the two markets for business, investment, tourism and visiting friends and relatives.

Vietravel Airlines is currently the only Vietnamese carrier operating a direct HCM City–Shenzhen service. The round-trip flight takes about two hours and 50 minutes, with evening and early-morning schedules designed to suit business travellers, trade fair visitors, sourcing trips and tour groups.

Under the message 'One route, a thousand connections', the airline has touted Shenzhen as a gateway to the Greater Bay Area, home to major technology, manufacturing, trade and financial centres. From Shenzhen, passengers can also access Guangzhou, Hong Kong (China) and surrounding economic areas.

The route's launch in August comes ahead of APEC Economic Leaders' Week, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen in November, adding direct capacity for business, investment and international trade activities.

Ahead of the launch, Vietravel Airlines held an agents' conference in Shenzhen on July 30, attracting more than 100 travel agents, tour operators and partners. The airline is also expanding its distribution network in China to support the new service.

The carrier is incorporating destination-focused elements into the passenger experience, including Vietnamese áo dài and Chinese qipao displays, cuisine inspired by local flavours, route-specific gifts and travel guides featuring HCM City and Shenzhen.

The new route comes as Vietravel Airlines strengthens operations following its integration into the T&T Group ecosystem. The carrier reported positive profit in the first six months of 2026 and is continuing to expand its fleet, network and product offerings.

Alongside regular services to Bangkok, Vietravel Airlines has also operated charter flights between Hà Nội and Lanzhou, China, since June 20. The carrier plans to explore additional international routes, particularly in China, as it continues to expand its network and strengthen its brand.

The airline is expected to receive an additional aircraft in September, supporting its plans to increase operating capacity and pursue further international growth. — VNS