Toyota sales in Việt Nam jump 45% in January

HÀ NỘI — Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) reported strong sales growth in January 2026, delivering 4,852 vehicles, a 45 per cent increase year on year, bringing its cumulative sales in the country to 1,047,389 units after more than three decades of operations.

The result signals a positive start not only for Toyota but also for the broader Vietnamese auto market in the opening months of 2026, according to Toyota.

Hybrid electric models continued to post solid growth, with 217 units sold during the month, reflecting a clear shift in consumer preference toward fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles, in line with the domestic market’s sustainability orientation.

In the luxury segment, Lexus maintained steady momentum, recording 207 vehicles delivered in January. Since entering the Vietnamese market, Lexus has had a total of 16,271 units handed over, reaffirming its strong foothold in the premium segment.

By model, Yaris Cross led Toyota Việt Nam’s sales last month with 1,150 units, remaining the brand’s top performer, followed closely by the Vios sedan with 1,118 units, underscoring its enduring popularity among Vietnamese consumers.

Other models also posted encouraging results, including Veloz Cross with 861 units, Innova Cross with 546 units, and Corolla Cross with 125 units, highlighting the strength of Toyota’s diversified product portfolio across multiple segments.

With strong momentum from the start of the year, Toyota Vietnam expects to maintain positive business performance in the coming months, contributing to the continued vibrancy of the country’s automobile market in 2026. — VNS