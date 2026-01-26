Nghi Sơn Refinery targets 'Evolution 2030' after stable operational year

THANH HÓA — Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) said it will focus on enhancing reliability and energy efficiency in 2026 as it prepares for 'Evolution 2030', the company's long-term roadmap for its next growth phase.

The company closed 2025 with estimated revenue of VNĐ188 trillion (US$7.2 billon) and contributed over VNĐ23 trillion to the State budget. The refinery maintained safe operations with more than 24 million man-hours without a Lost Time Injury.

NSRP processed approximately 12 million tonnes of crude oil from 45 cargoes during the year, supplying 35-40 per cent of Việt Nam's domestic petroleum demand. In December 2025, the refinery received its first non-Kuwaiti crude oil cargo, marking a milestone in feedstock diversification and greater operational flexibility amid global energy market volatility.

The company launched a six-month 'Energy Saving and ESG Campaign' in September 2025, focusing on improving energy efficiency and integrating environmental, social and governance principles into daily operations.

For community support, NSRP spent around VNĐ14.6 billion on social initiatives in 2025, including providing clean water to 1,300 households, awarding scholarships to 1,400 students and delivering health check-ups for more than 1,000 local residents.

Since 2014, the company has allocated approximately VNĐ300 billion to community support programmes in Nghi Sơn and Thanh Hóa Province.

NSRP received multiple certificates of merit from Thanh Hóa authorities and was recognised as an Outstanding Enterprise and Outstanding Entrepreneur of Thanh Hóa Province in 2025. — BIZHUB/VNS