Vietnam Airlines, Hưng Yên Province sign partnership to boost tourism and trade

December 09, 2025 - 13:24

Under the deal, the two sides will co-ordinate in destination marketing, travel demand stimulation and joint promotion at domestic and overseas events.

 

Representatives of Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of Hưng Yên Province sign the co-operation agreement. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of Hưng Yên Province have signed a comprehensive co-operation agreement for 2026-30, marking a fresh step in efforts to promote tourism, aviation services and investment-trade links across the province.

Under the deal, the two sides will co-ordinate in destination marketing, travel demand stimulation and joint promotion at domestic and overseas events. Vietnam Airlines will support Hưng Yên in showcasing its signature handicraft, agricultural and culinary products on flights and in Lotus Lounges, while providing fare, baggage and cargo incentives for provincial delegations attending trade, tourism, diplomatic and cultural activities.

Hưng Yên will promote Vietnam Airlines’ services across local media, introduce them to businesses and prioritise the carrier as its official transport partner for major programmes.

The co-operation also includes organising large-scale cultural, sports and tourism events, and air-linked investment and trade promotion activities aimed at enhancing Hưng Yên’s image as a destination.

The partnership builds on earlier successes, notably the introduction of Hưng Yên’s famed nhãn lồng longan on Vietnam Airlines’ Business Class menu and at Lotus Lounges since 2018.

Vietnam Airlines Chairman Đặng Ngọc Hòa said the carrier would work closely with the province to promote its tourism potential and attract more visitors, contributing to its growing presence on Việt Nam’s tourism and economic map. — VNS

