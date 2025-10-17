Hà Nội Party Committee for 2025-2030 term has 75 members

HÀ NỘI — The ongoing 18th Party Congress of Hà Nội for the 2025-2030 term on Thursday elected 75 members to the 18th-tenure municipal Party Committee with a high level of consensus and strong support.

Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Politburo member and Secretary of the 17th-tenure Hà Nội Party Committee, was re-elected with the highest number of votes, receiving 99.27 per cent.

The newly elected committee then held its first meeting to elect its Standing Board, the Secretary, Deputy Secretaries, its Inspection Commission, and the commission’s Chairperson.

Prior to this, in the report on the personnel proposal for the 18th Party Committee, Nguyễn Văn Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the 17th-tenure Party Committee, stated that during the personnel preparation for the congress, the municipal Party Committee closely adhered to and strictly implemented the Party’s regulations, directives from the Politburo and the Secretariat, and fully carried out all prescribed steps and procedures so as to ensure objectivity, democracy, transparency, and openness. The personnel plan submitted to the congress was reviewed by relevant authorities and approved by the Politburo.

Those nominated have to demonstrate strong political mettle and absolute loyalty to the interests of the Party, State, and people; firmly uphold Marxism-Leninism, Hồ Chí Minh Thought, and the Party’s Đổi mới (Renewal) policy; possess exemplary moral character and lifestyle, strictly observe Party regulations, principles of democratic centralism, criticism and self-criticism, organisational discipline, and a high sense of responsibility in their work, while maintaining internal unity.

They also have the ability to concretise and effectively implement the Party’s guidelines, policies, and State laws; possess a fresh vision, global thinking, a capital mindset, and the spirit of Hà Nội’s action; hold the necessary professional qualifications, political theory, and state management skills to meet assigned tasks; maintain good health to perform duties, and meet the Party’s regulations on appointment age and nomination. — VNA/VNS