Việt Nam, Laos conduct joint border protection exercise

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Border Guard Command of Quảng Trị Province and the Military Command of Savannakhet Province (Laos) have jointly organised a border protection exercise aimed at preventing illegal migration and cross-border movements along the Việt Nam–Laos border.

The simulated scenario involved around 40 ethnic minority households with 150 members in Vietnam who were incited by hostile elements to migrate illegally through areas under the management of Thuận, Lao Bảo International Border Gate, and Thanh Border Guard Stations of Quảng Trị Province. The area lies opposite Sepon and Noòng districts of Savannakhet province, Laos. The group was said to have brought their children and belongings with the intent of freely crossing the border.

To respond to the situation, the two sides set up a joint command post at Lao Bảo International Border Gate Station, directing relevant Vietnamese border posts and Lao border units to coordinate with local authorities in establishing checkpoints along the border. The forces also launched communication campaigns to raise awareness among residents about the deceptive plots of instigators and encourage them to return home and stabilise their lives.

According to the organisers, the exercise was successfully implemented in accordance with the set objectives and scenarios, ensuring safety throughout. It also provided both sides with valuable experience in managing and protecting the shared border.

Major General Võ Tiến Nghị, Deputy Commander of the Việt Nam Border Guard, commended the coordination and operation of the joint mechanism, which he said reflected the real situation on the ground and complied with each country’s policies and legal frameworks. The exercise, he added, laid an important foundation for the two sides to further enhance cooperation in maintaining a secure and well-managed border.

Colonel Amphan Xayyasoubat, Deputy Director of the Border Guard Department under the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, emphasised that the Vietnamese Border Guard’s timely support and sharing of practical experience had contributed significantly to strengthening the Lao Border Guard Force. The exercise, he said, not only helped improve the force’s capacity to meet new tasks but also reinforced the peaceful, stable, and friendly border, further deepening the special solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS