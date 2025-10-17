Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos conduct joint border protection exercise

October 17, 2025 - 10:33
The exercise was successfully implemented in accordance with the set objectives and scenarios, ensuring safety throughout. It also provided both sides with valuable experience in managing and protecting the shared border.
Major General Võ Tiến Nghị, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, speaks at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Võ Dung

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Border Guard Command of Quảng Trị Province and the Military Command of Savannakhet Province (Laos) have jointly organised a border protection exercise aimed at preventing illegal migration and cross-border movements along the Việt Nam–Laos border.

The simulated scenario involved around 40 ethnic minority households with 150 members in Vietnam who were incited by hostile elements to migrate illegally through areas under the management of Thuận, Lao Bảo International Border Gate, and Thanh Border Guard Stations of Quảng Trị Province. The area lies opposite Sepon and Noòng districts of Savannakhet province, Laos. The group was said to have brought their children and belongings with the intent of freely crossing the border.

To respond to the situation, the two sides set up a joint command post at Lao Bảo International Border Gate Station, directing relevant Vietnamese border posts and Lao border units to coordinate with local authorities in establishing checkpoints along the border. The forces also launched communication campaigns to raise awareness among residents about the deceptive plots of instigators and encourage them to return home and stabilise their lives.

According to the organisers, the exercise was successfully implemented in accordance with the set objectives and scenarios, ensuring safety throughout. It also provided both sides with valuable experience in managing and protecting the shared border.

Major General Võ Tiến Nghị, Deputy Commander of the Việt Nam Border Guard, commended the coordination and operation of the joint mechanism, which he said reflected the real situation on the ground and complied with each country’s policies and legal frameworks. The exercise, he added, laid an important foundation for the two sides to further enhance cooperation in maintaining a secure and well-managed border.

Colonel Amphan Xayyasoubat, Deputy Director of the Border Guard Department under the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, emphasised that the Vietnamese Border Guard’s timely support and sharing of practical experience had contributed significantly to strengthening the Lao Border Guard Force. The exercise, he said, not only helped improve the force’s capacity to meet new tasks but also reinforced the peaceful, stable, and friendly border, further deepening the special solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam joins WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism

From a strategic perspective, joining the mechanism enhances the country's standing and voice in discussions about WTO reform. This is an opportunity for it to demonstrate its role as an active, responsible member which is ready to help shape the global trade rules of the future.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam - USA Society marks 80 years of building trust, partnership

Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations' President, Phan Anh Sơn expressed his wish for the Việt Nam-USA Society to expand its network of friends and fields of cooperation, not only in humanitarian activities and war consequence remediation, but also in education, culture, science, innovation, trade, the environment and sustainable development.
Politics & Law

Party chief presents Hồ Chí Minh Order to Military Region 1

The Party chief, who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, emphasised that Việt Bắc – Military Region 1 has always been identified as a strategically important area, a steadfast “protective shield” and “stronghold” in the northeastern part of the country, which was chosen by late President Hồ Chí Minh and the Party Central Committee as a revolutionary base.

