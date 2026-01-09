Politics & Law
Economy

Hà Nội strengthens SMEs-FDI links

January 09, 2026 - 10:34
Hà Nội is stepping up efforts to connect local small-and-medium-sized enterprises with foreign-invested firms, helping them integrate into global supply chains. The city aims to support sustainable private sector growth and enhance its role as Việt Nam’s economic capital.

Economy

PM urges Garment 10 Corporation to become international fashion group

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked State-owned Garment 10 Corporation to focus on accelerating green and digital transformation, moving decisively towards net-zero emissions, applying AI and big data in production, upgrading its position in global value chains, and building a global brand representing Vietnamese intelligence and culture.

