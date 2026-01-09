Hà Nội strengthens SMEs-FDI links

Hà Nội is stepping up efforts to connect local small-and-medium-sized enterprises with foreign-invested firms, helping them integrate into global supply chains. The city aims to support sustainable private sector growth and enhance its role as Việt Nam’s economic capital.
By the end of 2025, a total of 3,345km of main expressway routes had been put into operation or technically opened to traffic, along with 458km of interchanges and connecting roads. This brought the total length to 3,803 km, far exceeding the target of 3,000km.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked State-owned Garment 10 Corporation to focus on accelerating green and digital transformation, moving decisively towards net-zero emissions, applying AI and big data in production, upgrading its position in global value chains, and building a global brand representing Vietnamese intelligence and culture.
Official statistics show that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by more than 8 per cent last year, well above initial expectations, placing Việt Nam among Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies and one of the region’s most dynamic performers.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has signed a Politburo resolution outlining an expanded role of the state sector in the economy with an aim to place one to three State-owned enterprises among the world’s 500 largest companies by 2030.
Việt Nam’s economy grew an estimated 8.02 per cent in 2025, among the fastest rates globally, with manufacturing remaining the main driver and public finances kept within statutory limits, the Government said.
Top leader says 2026 will mark the start of a new development phase under Việt Nam's latest five-year plan, though acknowledges that sustaining double-digit economic growth will be challenging as traditional drivers lose momentum.