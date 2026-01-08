Việt Nam exceeds 3,000km expressway target through decisive leadership: official

HÀ NỘI — The decisive engagement of the Government, the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and the entire political system was the key factor enabling Việt Nam to surpass its target of 3,000km of expressways during the 2021–25 term, according to Nguyễn Trí Đức, Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Construction.

Speaking at the Government’s regular press briefing on Thursday, Đức said that by the end of 2025, a total of 3,345km of main expressway routes had been put into operation or technically opened to traffic, along with 458km of interchanges and connecting roads. This brought the total length to 3,803 km, far exceeding the target of 3,000km. Notably, the North–South Expressway from Cao Bằng to Cà Mau has been completed and technically opened.

During the reviewed period, the Party, the National Assembly, and the Government allocated substantial resources to transport infrastructure across all five modes – road, aviation, rail, maritime, and inland waterways. The Government also issued a comprehensive set of resolutions and action programmes, setting the 3,000km goal by the end of 2025.

By 2020, Việt Nam had only 1,163km of expressways in operation. Đức noted that completing at least an additional 1,837km within five years was a major challenge, particularly as institutional bottlenecks remained a significant constraint.

To address these obstacles, the National Assembly and the Government introduced a range of special mechanisms, including the parallel implementation of administrative procedures, assigning local authorities as project owners, allowing direct contractor appointment, allocating mine areas directly to contractors, and increasing mining capacity to ensure construction progress.

Another decisive factor, Đức said, was consistent direction from the central to the local level. The Prime Minister established seven working groups led by Deputy Prime Ministers to conduct on-site inspections, resolve difficulties, and accelerate implementation. The launch of the “500-day emulation campaign” served both as a clear directive from the head of Government and a strong source of motivation for investors and contractors to complete the target.

Đức stressed lessons drawn from the implementation, saying resources must be prioritised, with a focus on large-scale, nationally significant infrastructure projects that generate strong spillover effects and enhance regional connectivity, such as the North–South Expressway and major east–west corridors. In addition, institutions and policies must be further refined to remove bottlenecks, while decentralisation and delegation of authority should be strengthened alongside improving the capacity and accountability of local governments.

He also highlighted the importance of mobilising national unity and public consensus. Clear assignment of responsibilities, timelines and outcomes, round-the-clock construction shifts, the wider application of science and technology to boost productivity and reduce costs, and strong public support have all contributed to accelerating progress, he said. — VNA/VNS