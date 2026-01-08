Politics & Law
Home Economy

Volkswagen Vietnam recalls EOS, Passat, and Golf models due to airbag issues

January 08, 2026 - 13:52
According to Volkswagen Vietnam, these vehicles were manufactured between 2009 and 2015.
Volkswagen EOS. — Photo bnews.vn

HÀ NỘI — Volkswagen Vietnam on Wednesday announced a recall programme affecting 75 EOS, Passat and Golf vehicles to inspect and replace the gas inflator component in the Takata airbag module installed in the steering wheel.

According to Volkswagen Vietnam, the affected vehicles were manufactured between 2009 and 2015.

During global product quality monitoring and research, the Volkswagen Group discovered that certain EOS, Passat and Golf models equipped with Takata airbags may be at risk of malfunction when activated.

Volkswagen Vietnam confirmed that, to date, the recalled vehicles have been operating normally; however, inspection and replacement are necessary as a preventive measure against potential future risks.

To ensure smooth implementation, Volkswagen Vietnam is proactively contacting all 75 affected vehicle owners directly and inviting them to authorised dealerships nationwide to carry out the technical recall at a convenient time. Vehicle owners may also contact Volkswagen’s service network to schedule an inspection appointment.

All replacement parts and labour costs will be provided free of charge. The recall programme will run until December 31, 2029 and has been registered with the Việt Nam Register for coordinated supervision, ensuring full compliance with technical safety regulations. — VNS

Economy

Vietjet partners with Australia's Kooyong Classic 2026

In partnership with the Tennis Kooyong Classic, Vietjet brings a series of experiences and games, offering tourists and tennis fans at the event the chance to hunt for attractive promotional tickets with discounts of up to 50 per cent for direct flights between Việt Nam and Australia.
Economy

HCM City targets growth of over 10% in 2026

HCM City has set a target of more than 10 per cent economic growth in 2026, seeking double-digit expansion in line with central government requirements, city leaders said at a conference on January 6.

