Volkswagen Vietnam recalls EOS, Passat, and Golf models due to airbag issues

HÀ NỘI — Volkswagen Vietnam on Wednesday announced a recall programme affecting 75 EOS, Passat and Golf vehicles to inspect and replace the gas inflator component in the Takata airbag module installed in the steering wheel.

According to Volkswagen Vietnam, the affected vehicles were manufactured between 2009 and 2015.

During global product quality monitoring and research, the Volkswagen Group discovered that certain EOS, Passat and Golf models equipped with Takata airbags may be at risk of malfunction when activated.

Volkswagen Vietnam confirmed that, to date, the recalled vehicles have been operating normally; however, inspection and replacement are necessary as a preventive measure against potential future risks.

To ensure smooth implementation, Volkswagen Vietnam is proactively contacting all 75 affected vehicle owners directly and inviting them to authorised dealerships nationwide to carry out the technical recall at a convenient time. Vehicle owners may also contact Volkswagen’s service network to schedule an inspection appointment.

All replacement parts and labour costs will be provided free of charge. The recall programme will run until December 31, 2029 and has been registered with the Việt Nam Register for coordinated supervision, ensuring full compliance with technical safety regulations. — VNS