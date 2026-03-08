Seoul food with a Hà Nội twist

|Executive Chef Zack Trương from Pan Pacific Hanoi
Elevating the beloved flavours of Korean barbecue to new heights, Pan Pacific Hanoi is raising the steaks with its Korean Bulgogi Beef & Kimchi Sandwich, a refined fusion of Eastern depth and Western rustic charm.
Crafted by Executive Chef Zack Trương, this creation reimagines traditional bulgogi through a contemporary lens. Tender beef, delicately caramelised to enhance its natural umami richness, is paired with vibrant kimchi and a signature spicy emulsion, all nestled within a lightly toasted rustic loaf. The result is a finely balanced interplay of depth, gentle heat and contrasting textures — sophisticated yet satisfyingly hearty.
Ingredients
Bulgogi Beef:
• 120g thinly sliced beef (ribeye or sirloin)
• 1 tbsp soy sauce
• 1 tsp sesame oil
• 1 tsp sugar or honey
• 1 tsp minced garlic
The Spicy Spread:
• 2 tbsp mayonnaise
• 1 tsp gochujang (Korean chilli paste) or sriracha
Assembly & Garnish:
• 1 rustic baguette or sourdough loaf, sliced
• 20g cabbage kimchi, lightly drained and chopped
• Fresh lettuce leaves
• Fresh microgreens or pea sprouts
|Korean Bulgogi Beef & Kimchi Sandwich
Preparation:
- Marinate and cook the beef: Combine the beef slices with soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar and garlic, ensuring they are evenly coated. Marinate for at least 15 minutes. Sauté over a high heat until just cooked through and lightly caramelised, then set aside to rest.
- Prepare the spicy emulsion: Whisk together the mayonnaise and chilli paste until smooth and evenly blended.
- Toast the bread: Lightly toast the sliced bread until golden and crisp on the outside while keeping the centre soft.
- Assemble: Spread the spicy mayonnaise generously on both inner sides of the bread. Layer fresh lettuce on the base, followed by chopped kimchi, then top with the warm bulgogi beef.
- Final touch: Garnish with fresh microgreens for a clean, crisp finish. Close the sandwich and serve immediately while warm.
Pan Pacific Hanoi is at 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 38238888. — VNS