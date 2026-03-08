Seoul food with a Hà Nội twist

Elevating the beloved flavours of Korean barbecue to new heights, Pan Pacific Hanoi is raising the steaks with its Korean Bulgogi Beef & Kimchi Sandwich, a refined fusion of Eastern depth and Western rustic charm.

Crafted by Executive Chef Zack Trương, this creation reimagines traditional bulgogi through a contemporary lens. Tender beef, delicately caramelised to enhance its natural umami richness, is paired with vibrant kimchi and a signature spicy emulsion, all nestled within a lightly toasted rustic loaf. The result is a finely balanced interplay of depth, gentle heat and contrasting textures — sophisticated yet satisfyingly hearty.

Ingredients

Bulgogi Beef:

• 120g thinly sliced beef (ribeye or sirloin)

• 1 tbsp soy sauce

• 1 tsp sesame oil

• 1 tsp sugar or honey

• 1 tsp minced garlic

The Spicy Spread:

• 2 tbsp mayonnaise

• 1 tsp gochujang (Korean chilli paste) or sriracha

Assembly & Garnish:

• 1 rustic baguette or sourdough loaf, sliced

• 20g cabbage kimchi, lightly drained and chopped

• Fresh lettuce leaves

• Fresh microgreens or pea sprouts

Preparation:

Marinate and cook the beef: Combine the beef slices with soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar and garlic, ensuring they are evenly coated. Marinate for at least 15 minutes. Sauté over a high heat until just cooked through and lightly caramelised, then set aside to rest.

Prepare the spicy emulsion: Whisk together the mayonnaise and chilli paste until smooth and evenly blended.

Toast the bread: Lightly toast the sliced bread until golden and crisp on the outside while keeping the centre soft.

Assemble: Spread the spicy mayonnaise generously on both inner sides of the bread. Layer fresh lettuce on the base, followed by chopped kimchi, then top with the warm bulgogi beef.

Final touch: Garnish with fresh microgreens for a clean, crisp finish. Close the sandwich and serve immediately while warm.

Pan Pacific Hanoi is at 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 38238888. — VNS