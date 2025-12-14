Timeless Alexander Cocktail

Experience the irresistible harmony of rich, smooth flavours in Alexander, expertly crafted by bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng. Each sip unveils a balance of aromatic botanicals, velvety sweetness, and refined richness, creating a drink that feels both nostalgic and indulgent. Enjoy this magic in the soothing ambiance of Song Hong Bar, where it elevates your festive moments with comfort and sophistication.

Ingredients:

Lady Triệu Sapa Gin: 60ml

Crème de cacao: 30ml

Fresh cream: 30ml

Cacao powder (for garnish)

Preparation:

Add Lady Triệu Sapa Gin, crème de cacao, and fresh cream into a shaker packed with clear ice.

Give it a hard, fast shake until the tin frosts over and the mix turns velvety.

Double-strain into a chilled coupe to keep the texture clean and creamy.

Finish with a light dusting of cacao and enjoy.

The Alexander Cocktail is festive magic available at Song Hong Bar in the Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 38238888. VNS