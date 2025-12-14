Advertising shifting towards quality over quantity
1.
Experience the irresistible harmony of rich, smooth flavours in Alexander, expertly crafted by bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng. Each sip unveils a balance of aromatic botanicals, velvety sweetness, and refined richness, creating a drink that feels both nostalgic and indulgent. Enjoy this magic in the soothing ambiance of Song Hong Bar, where it elevates your festive moments with comfort and sophistication.
|Bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng from Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel.
Ingredients:
|Timeless Alexander Cocktail
Preparation:
The Alexander Cocktail is festive magic available at Song Hong Bar in the Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 38238888. VNS