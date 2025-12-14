Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Timeless Alexander Cocktail

December 14, 2025 - 07:00
With Bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng from Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel.

Experience the irresistible harmony of rich, smooth flavours in Alexander, expertly crafted by bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng. Each sip unveils a balance of aromatic botanicals, velvety sweetness, and refined richness, creating a drink that feels both nostalgic and indulgent. Enjoy this magic in the soothing ambiance of Song Hong Bar, where it elevates your festive moments with comfort and sophistication.

Bartender Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng from Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel.

Ingredients:

  • Lady Triệu Sapa Gin: 60ml
  • Crème de cacao: 30ml
  • Fresh cream: 30ml
  • Cacao powder (for garnish)
Timeless Alexander Cocktail

Preparation:

  • Add Lady Triệu Sapa Gin, crème de cacao, and fresh cream into a shaker packed with clear ice.
  • Give it a hard, fast shake until the tin frosts over and the mix turns velvety.
  • Double-strain into a chilled coupe to keep the texture clean and creamy.
  • Finish with a light dusting of cacao and enjoy.

The Alexander Cocktail is festive magic available at Song Hong Bar in the Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 38238888. VNS

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom