ORYZ Saigon is where food transcends the boundaries between cuisines and cultures. The restaurant is recognised in the 2024 and 2025 MICHELIN Guide.

At ORYZ, head chef Chris Fong’s enthusiasm for Eastern Asian cuisine is inspired by his childhood in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

He has nearly two decades of fine dining experience, hospitality consultancy experience, and multiple kitchen stints in star-studded kitchens in Singapore.

Hong Kong Tomato and Egg is Chris’s modern version of the beloved Chinese classic: stir-fried tomato and egg. The dish reimagines the warmth and comfort in the form of a refreshing salad, staying true to ORYZ’s philosophy of transforming a hot dish into something unexpected. With different textures of tomato and egg and a distinctly Asian interpretation of hollandaise, this is a dish that feels both familiar and surprising.

Ingredients

For the tomato oil

Tomato paste 100g

Basil stalk 10g

Neutral oil 200g

Salt 2g

For the tomato hollandaise

Sun-dried tomato 50g

Butter 175g

Egg yolk 120g

Tomato paste (from tomato oil) 20g

Water 50g

Sugar 5g

Salt 4g

Tomato oil 20g

Vinegar 6g

For the tomato confit

Tomato 1g

Oil 15 % of tomato weight

For the tomato and ginger juice

Anna tomato 100g

Ginger 5g

Xanthan gum 0.2 %

For the egg floss

Egg 2

Egg yolk 1

Salt to taste

Vinegar 3g

Instruction

For the tomato oil

- Put everything into a container, cover with foil

- Bake at 75 °C or 167 °F for 120 minutes

For the tomato hollandaise

- Place all ingredients except vinegar into a vacuum bag

- Sous vide at 68 °C or 154 °F for 30–35 minutes

- Remove from the bag, add vinegar, and blend until smooth

- Transfer the mixture into a siphon and charge with one cartridge

For the tomato confit

- Vacuum tomato with oil (15% of tomato weight)

- Sous vide at 60 °C for 60 minutes.

For the tomato and ginger juice

- Blend tomato with ginger and leave to drain overnight in a cheesecloth

- Blend clarified liquid with 0.2% xanthan gum

For the egg floss

- Blend all the ingredients together, then strain the mixture

- Deep-fry while pouring the mixture in slowly

Serving

- Arrange all the elements on a plate and decorate according to your own liking. VNS