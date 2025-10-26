ORYZ Saigon is where food transcends the boundaries between cuisines and cultures. The restaurant is recognised in the 2024 and 2025 MICHELIN Guide.
At ORYZ, head chef Chris Fong’s enthusiasm for Eastern Asian cuisine is inspired by his childhood in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.
He has nearly two decades of fine dining experience, hospitality consultancy experience, and multiple kitchen stints in star-studded kitchens in Singapore.
|Chef Chris Fong, founder of ORYZ Saigon. Photo courtesy of ORYZ Saigon
Hong Kong Tomato and Egg is Chris’s modern version of the beloved Chinese classic: stir-fried tomato and egg. The dish reimagines the warmth and comfort in the form of a refreshing salad, staying true to ORYZ’s philosophy of transforming a hot dish into something unexpected. With different textures of tomato and egg and a distinctly Asian interpretation of hollandaise, this is a dish that feels both familiar and surprising.
|Hong Kong Tomato and Egg. Photo courtesy of ORYZ Saigon
Ingredients
For the tomato oil
Tomato paste 100g
Basil stalk 10g
Neutral oil 200g
Salt 2g
For the tomato hollandaise
Sun-dried tomato 50g
Butter 175g
Egg yolk 120g
Tomato paste (from tomato oil) 20g
Water 50g
Sugar 5g
Salt 4g
Tomato oil 20g
Vinegar 6g
For the tomato confit
Tomato 1g
Oil 15 % of tomato weight
For the tomato and ginger juice
Anna tomato 100g
Ginger 5g
Xanthan gum 0.2 %
For the egg floss
Egg 2
Egg yolk 1
Salt to taste
Vinegar 3g
Instruction
For the tomato oil
- Put everything into a container, cover with foil
- Bake at 75 °C or 167 °F for 120 minutes
For the tomato hollandaise
- Place all ingredients except vinegar into a vacuum bag
- Sous vide at 68 °C or 154 °F for 30–35 minutes
- Remove from the bag, add vinegar, and blend until smooth
- Transfer the mixture into a siphon and charge with one cartridge
For the tomato confit
- Vacuum tomato with oil (15% of tomato weight)
- Sous vide at 60 °C for 60 minutes.
For the tomato and ginger juice
- Blend tomato with ginger and leave to drain overnight in a cheesecloth
- Blend clarified liquid with 0.2% xanthan gum
For the egg floss
- Blend all the ingredients together, then strain the mixture
- Deep-fry while pouring the mixture in slowly
Serving
- Arrange all the elements on a plate and decorate according to your own liking. VNS