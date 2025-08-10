A vibrant summer salad where East meets West: silky marinated salmon dances with zesty citrus, creamy avocado and tangy feta, crowned with crispy wonton and umami-rich black vinegar dressing.
|Executive Sous Chef Tống Văn Khoái from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre
Ingredients:
Marinated salmon
- 120g salmon fillet
- 1 tbsp table salt
- 1tbsp white sugar
- 15g lemon zest
- Juice of 1 lime
- ½ tsp black peppercorns
Cantonese black vinegar dressing
- 3tbsp Chinese black vinegar
- 2tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1tsp Dijon mustard
- 1tsp light soy sauce
- 1tsp honey
Salad & Garnish
- 50g romaine lettuce, torn
- 30g arugula, whole
- 50g Australian orange segments
- 50g cherry tomatoes, halved
- 20g feta cheese, crumbled
- 20g avocado, diced
- 10g Kalamata olives
- 4 wonton skins, fried until crisp
- Fresh mint and coriander, to garnish
|Marinated Salmon with Cantonese Black Vinegar Drizzle
Preparation:
Cure the salmon
- Rub salmon with salt, sugar, lemon zest and cracked peppercorns. Chill for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly, pat dry and slice thinly against the grain.
Craft the dressing
- Whisk black vinegar, olive oil, Dijon, soy sauce and honey until emulsified.
Fry wonton crisps
- Cut wonton skins into ribbons. Fry in hot oil for 30 seconds until golden. Drain on paper towels.
Assemble the salad
- Toss romaine, arugula, orange, tomatoes, avocado and olives gently. Arrange salmon slices over greens. Scatter feta, herbs and wonton crisps.
Serve
- Drizzle dressing over salad just before serving.
Marinated Salmon with Cantonese Black Vinegar Drizzle is part of the summer menu at O Macanese restaurant, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. For reservations, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. VNS