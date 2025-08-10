Politics & Law
Ông Táo's Kitchen

Marinated Salmon with Cantonese Black Vinegar Drizzle

August 10, 2025 - 07:00
With Executive Sous Chef Tống Văn Khoái from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre

A vibrant summer salad where East meets West: silky marinated salmon dances with zesty citrus, creamy avocado and tangy feta, crowned with crispy wonton and umami-rich black vinegar dressing.

Executive Sous Chef Tống Văn Khoái from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre

Ingredients:

Marinated salmon

  • 120g salmon fillet
  • 1 tbsp table salt
  • 1tbsp white sugar
  • 15g lemon zest
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • ½ tsp black peppercorns

Cantonese black vinegar dressing

  • 3tbsp Chinese black vinegar
  • 2tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1tsp light soy sauce
  • 1tsp honey

Salad & Garnish

  • 50g romaine lettuce, torn
  • 30g arugula, whole
  • 50g Australian orange segments
  • 50g cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 20g feta cheese, crumbled
  • 20g avocado, diced
  • 10g Kalamata olives
  • 4 wonton skins, fried until crisp
  • Fresh mint and coriander, to garnish
Preparation:

Cure the salmon

  • Rub salmon with salt, sugar, lemon zest and cracked peppercorns. Chill for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly, pat dry and slice thinly against the grain.

Craft the dressing

  • Whisk black vinegar, olive oil, Dijon, soy sauce and honey until emulsified.

Fry wonton crisps

  • Cut wonton skins into ribbons. Fry in hot oil for 30 seconds until golden. Drain on paper towels.

Assemble the salad

  • Toss romaine, arugula, orange, tomatoes, avocado and olives gently. Arrange salmon slices over greens. Scatter feta, herbs and wonton crisps.

Serve

  • Drizzle dressing over salad just before serving.

Marinated Salmon with Cantonese Black Vinegar Drizzle is part of the summer menu at O Macanese restaurant, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. For reservations, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. VNS

