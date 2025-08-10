A vibrant summer salad where East meets West: silky marinated salmon dances with zesty citrus, creamy avocado and tangy feta, crowned with crispy wonton and umami-rich black vinegar dressing.

Ingredients:

Marinated salmon

120g salmon fillet

1 tbsp table salt

1tbsp white sugar

15g lemon zest

Juice of 1 lime

½ tsp black peppercorns

Cantonese black vinegar dressing

3tbsp Chinese black vinegar

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1tsp Dijon mustard

1tsp light soy sauce

1tsp honey

Salad & Garnish

50g romaine lettuce, torn

30g arugula, whole

50g Australian orange segments

50g cherry tomatoes, halved

20g feta cheese, crumbled

20g avocado, diced

10g Kalamata olives

4 wonton skins, fried until crisp

Fresh mint and coriander, to garnish

Preparation:

Cure the salmon

Rub salmon with salt, sugar, lemon zest and cracked peppercorns. Chill for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly, pat dry and slice thinly against the grain.

Craft the dressing

Whisk black vinegar, olive oil, Dijon, soy sauce and honey until emulsified.

Fry wonton crisps

Cut wonton skins into ribbons. Fry in hot oil for 30 seconds until golden. Drain on paper towels.

Assemble the salad

Toss romaine, arugula, orange, tomatoes, avocado and olives gently. Arrange salmon slices over greens. Scatter feta, herbs and wonton crisps.

Serve

Drizzle dressing over salad just before serving.

Marinated Salmon with Cantonese Black Vinegar Drizzle is part of the summer menu at O Macanese restaurant, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. For reservations, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. VNS