VFF leader extends Christmas greetings to Catholic community

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài on Friday paid visits to the Archdiocese of Hà Nội and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) to extend Christmas greetings.

Visiting the Archdiocese of Hà Nội, on behalf of Party and State leaders and the VFF, she conveyed her warmest wishes to the Archbishop of Hà Nội and Vice President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Việt Nam Vũ Văn Thiện, along with priests, dignitaries and Catholic followers in Hà Nội, wishing them a merry and happy Christmas.

She noted that despite global uncertainties and domestic challenges in 2025, under the Party’s leadership and with the unity of the people, including religious communities, Việt Nam maintained economic growth among the highest in the world.

She appreciated the Archdiocese’s efforts in mobilising Catholics to follow Party guidelines and State policies, actively join patriotic emulation movements, and contribute to new-style rural development, civilised urban building and environmental protection.

Highlighting that 2026 will see major political events, including the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, she expressed her hope that Archbishop Thiện and priests would continue encouraging parishioners to actively participate in the elections in line with regulations.

Visiting the CSVC, Hoai extended warm Christmas greetings to Priest Trần Xuân Mạnh, President of the committee, and other committee leaders.

Emphasising Christmas as a sacred festival bringing love, hope and peace, she expressed her hope that the committee would continue to serve as a bridge between the Party, the State and the Church, uniting Catholics nationwide to “live the Gospel within the nation” and accompany the nation.

She acknowledged the committee’s contributions to patriotic emulation movements, socio-economic development, care for the poor and vulnerable, environmental protection, climate change response, humanitarian activities and strengthening national great unity.

The VFF leader expressed her confidence that the committee, under Priest Mạnh’s leadership, will remain an active member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, encouraging Catholics to lead “a good life and a good religion” and make practical contributions to national construction and defence in the new development stage. — VNA/VNS