HCM City launches series of key transport infrastructure projects

HCM CITY — The HCM City Transport Construction Investment Project Management Authority launched a series of major transport infrastructure projects, in celebration of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, on the morning of December 19.

The city broke ground on five construction packages, including the HCM City–Mộc Bài Expressway (package XL02), two sections of Ring Road No.2 from Phú Hữu Bridge to Võ Nguyên Giáp Street and from Võ Nguyên Giáp Street to Phạm Văn Đồng Boulevard, the Nguyễn Khoái Bridge and Road project, and Bridge No.1 over the Kênh Ngang Canal in Phú Định Ward.

On the same day, technical traffic was opened on 14.7 kilometres of the elevated mainline under Component Project 1 of Ring Road No.3 passing through the city.

According to Nguyễn Anh Minh, director of the city’s transport authority, the HCM City–Mộc Bài Expressway Phase 1 is a key national project implemented under a public private partnership in the form of a BOT contract, with investment policy approved by the Prime Minister in 2024.

The project is designed to ease congestion and improve traffic safety on National Highway 22, while completing strategic connectivity between HCM City and the Mộc Bài international border gate in sync with Ring Roads No.3 and No.4, thereby supporting socio economic development in the city, Tây Ninh Province and the wider Southeast region.

The expressway is designed for a maximum speed of 120 kilometres per hour, with Phase 1 featuring four complete lanes, fully integrated toll collection and intelligent transport systems. Total investment stands at VNĐ19.6 trillion (US$770 million).

State capital accounts for VNĐ9.67 trillion (around $380 million), including central government funding of VNĐ2.87 trillion and the city budget of VNĐ6.8 trillion, while investors will mobilise approximately VNĐ9.9 trillion, with equity making up 15 per cent.

Land clearance covers nearly 25 kilometres in the city, affecting more than 220 hectares and about 2,122 households, while Tây Ninh Province accounts for roughly 250 hectares and 1,629 affected cases.

Construction of the overpass at Provincial Road No.8 under package XL02 is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, two sections of Ring Road No.2 are being implemented with a combined investment of more than VNĐ5.24 trillion ($206 million), aiming to complete the ring road network and ease congestion at the eastern gateway of the city, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

The Nguyễn Khoái Bridge and Road project, costing over VNĐ3.7 trillion ($146 million), will form a 4.5 kilometre corridor linking the former District 7 with the former District 1 area and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

In addition, Bridge No.1 over the Kênh Ngang Canal on Hoài Thanh Street, with an investment of nearly VNĐ86 billion ($3.4 million), is expected to improve local connectivity and be completed by the first quarter of 2027.

Also on December 19, the city launched construction package XL1 of the project to dredge, upgrade infrastructure and rehabilitate the environment along the northern bank of the Kênh Đôi Canal in the former District 8.

With a total investment exceeding VNĐ7.3 trillion ($287 million) from the city budget and an implementation timeline through 2028, the project is expected to significantly improve the environment, enhance living conditions and create a new urban landscape for the city. — VNS