PM commends units for constructing pontoon bridge to serve Tết travel demand

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a letter commending the determination and strong sense of responsibility of agencies and units in urgently building a pontoon bridge across the Lô River in Phú Thọ Province to promptly serve people’s travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tết) 2026.

The letter was dispatched to the Minister of National Defence, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phú Thọ Province, and the Commander of the Engineer Corps.

According to feedback from residents and the press, the serious deterioration of the Lô River bridge in Đoan Hùng Commune had caused difficulties for people traveling in the area.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister convened a meeting on measures to address the damage to the bridge, and assigned the Minister of National Defence to direct relevant units and forces to coordinate with Phú Thọ in urgently organising the construction of a pontoon bridge across the river to promptly serve people’s travel during Tết and support socio-economic development while awaiting the repair of the old bridge and the preparation for investment in a new Lô River bridge in accordance with the approved planning.

Only a few hours after receiving the leader’s direction, the defence minister directed the Engineer Corps and relevant agencies and units to urgently conduct surveys and construction in coordination with the provincial People’s Committee. The installation of the pontoon bridge was completed and opened to traffic on the morning of Monday, or the last day of the Year of the Snake, earlier than required, thus bringing joy, excitement and happiness to local residents.

PM Chính acknowledged, appreciated and commended the strong determination, high sense of responsibility and 'lightning-fast' implementation by the Ministry of National Defence, the Engineer Corps and related agencies and units, which closely coordinated with Party committees, authorities and people of Phú Thọ Province to successfully fulfill the assigned task.

He requested the defence minister to proactively and promptly reward and propose appropriate forms of commendation for the Engineer Corps Command and relevant units, organisations and individuals in accordance with regulations; and to continue directing agencies and units to uphold a high sense of responsibility and closely coordinate with Phú Thọ to ensure absolute safety and smooth traffic across the pontoon bridge, especially during the Lunar New Year holiday.

He also requested the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee to urgently complete the necessary procedures to soon commence construction of the new Lô River bridge in line with the conclusions reached at the meeting on Saturday. — VNA/VNS