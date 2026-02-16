Prime Minister visits hospitals, extends Tết greetings

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday visited healthcare facilities in the capital to extend Tết greetings to medical staff and inspect duty arrangements during the Lunar New Year.

The Prime Minister inquired about the organisation of emergency response, medical examination, treatment and patient care services to ensure uninterrupted operations throughout the holiday period. He emphasised the importance of maintaining strict round-the-clock readiness to promptly handle emergencies and safeguard public health during Tết.

Meeting with doctors, nurses and healthcare workers on duty, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for their dedication and professionalism, especially as many forgo family reunions to remain at their posts during the country’s most significant holiday.

He also visited patients undergoing treatment at medical facilities, extending New Year wishes and encouragement. VNS