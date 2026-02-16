Politics & Law
Home Society

Prime Minister visits hospitals, extends Tết greetings

February 16, 2026 - 11:58
On the final day of the lunar year, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited medical facilities in the capital to extend Lunar New Year wishes and review emergency and treatment readiness during the Tết holiday.

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday visited healthcare facilities in the capital to extend Tết greetings to medical staff and inspect duty arrangements during the Lunar New Year.

The Prime Minister inquired about the organisation of emergency response, medical examination, treatment and patient care services to ensure uninterrupted operations throughout the holiday period. He emphasised the importance of maintaining strict round-the-clock readiness to promptly handle emergencies and safeguard public health during Tết.

Meeting with doctors, nurses and healthcare workers on duty, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for their dedication and professionalism, especially as many forgo family reunions to remain at their posts during the country’s most significant holiday.

He also visited patients undergoing treatment at medical facilities, extending New Year wishes and encouragement. VNS

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visits and presents Tết gifts to patients at Việt Đức Friendship Hospital. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presents Tết gifts to representatives of doctors at Việt Đức Friendship Hospital. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visits and presents Tết gifts to patients at Việt Đức Friendship Hospital. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presents Tết gifts to representatives of doctors at Việt Đức Friendship Hospital. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presents Tết gifts to representatives of doctors at Việt Đức Friendship Hospital. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presents Tết gifts to representatives of doctors at Việt Đức Friendship Hospital. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with doctors and medical staff at Bạch Mai Hospital. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with doctors and medical staff at Bạch Mai Hospital. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with doctors and medical staff at Bạch Mai Hospital. 
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with doctors and medical staff at Bạch Mai Hospital. 

Society

Hà Nội traffic eases ahead of Tết

With traffic volumes dropping sharply on the 28th day of the lunar year, most roads across the capital remain clear, making it easier for residents to shop for Tết and enjoy early spring visits in Hà Nội.

