Thousands of new classrooms in HCM City set to open in early 2026

HCM CITY — Construction on dozens of school projects across HCM City is being accelerated ahead of Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, with thousands of new classrooms and modern facilities expected to be put into operation in the first months of 2026.

Nearly 10 months after breaking ground, Trần Đại Nghĩa Primary School in Bình Hưng Hòa Ward is nearing completion.

Built on an 8,800-square-metre site, the school includes one ground floor and three upper floors, with 45 classrooms and fully equipped functional rooms.

The project has a total investment of VNĐ156 billion (US$6 million), and construction has reached around 90 per cent. The school is scheduled to open on April 30, 2026.

According to Principal Văn Minh Tân, the ward currently has nine primary schools, but with a population of nearly 295,000, demand for school places remains high.

Once operational, the new school is expected to accommodate about 1,100 students.

Each classroom is designed to cover 52 square metres for 35 students, meeting national facility standards.

“Every time we pass by the new campus under construction, we look forward to its completion. We will strive to make it a truly happy school,” Tân said.

Hà Xuân Thiện, site commander of the project, said the tight schedule required the contractor to mobilise up to 300 workers and heavy machinery at peak times, with construction continuing through holidays to ensure progress.

The team plans to work until the 27th day of the twelfth lunar month before taking a Tết break, resuming on the sixth day of the Lunar New Year to ensure handover in early April.

In the same area, the Bình Tân Construction Investment Project Management Board is also building Bình Hưng Hòa Junior High School.

The project covers 14,700 square metres and includes one ground floor and four upper floors, with 41 classrooms and functional rooms.

Total investment is nearly VNĐ160 billion ($6.2 million).

Nguyễn Minh Phong, deputy director of the board, said in 2026 it will continue implementing 20 additional school projects under the 2026-30 investment plan approved by the municipal People’s Committee.

Accelerating progress citywide

Construction is also being fast-tracked in other districts and communes.

Vĩnh Lộc B Primary School in Tân Vĩnh Lộc Commune is being built on nearly 17,000 square metres, with 45 classrooms and total investment exceeding VNĐ230 billion ($8.9 million).

The project has reached about 80 per cent completion.

More than 220 workers are operating in three shifts daily to keep the project on schedule.

The school is expected to open for the 2026-27 academic year.

Trần Khắc Huy, head of the Planning and Finance Division under the city’s Department of Education and Training, said local authorities have stepped up efforts to expand and upgrade school infrastructure in response to rapid population growth.

By the end of 2025, about 45 per cent of the planned classroom construction and renovation programme had been completed, equivalent to 2,565 out of 5,910 classrooms, of which, 1,860 are newly built and 705 have been repaired or upgraded.

Localities with high population growth will continue launching new projects to meet rising demand for school places, he said.

In Phú Giáo Commune, construction will begin on An Bình Junior High School at a cost of more than VNĐ67 billion ($2.6 million) and Trần Hưng Đạo Junior High School at a cost of VNĐ54 billion ($2.1 million).

Phước Hòa Commune will start building Phước Hòa A Primary School, with a total investment of more than VNĐ68 billion ($2.6 million).

In Thái Mỹ Commune, renovation projects are under way at Thái Mỹ Kindergarten at a cost of VNĐ25 billion ($964,000) and Thái Mỹ Primary School at a cost of VNĐ30 billion ($1.2 million).

At the upper-secondary level, An Lạc Ward will launch a major renovation and upgrade of An Lạc High School, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ238 billion ($9.2 million).

Meanwhile, the upgrade of Block C at Marie Curie High School in Xuân Hòa Ward has reached 80 per cent completion.

The VNĐ42 billion ($1.6 million) project is part of efforts to improve educational quality and learning conditions at the more than 100-year-old school.

The renovation and expansion of Võ Trường Toản High School in Tân Thới Hiệp Ward, funded by over VNĐ175 billion ($6.7 million) from the city budget, has reached 70 per cent completion.

Trần Văn Sỹ, director of the Hóc Môn Construction Investment Project Management Board, said several projects in Hóc Môn, Bà Điểm, Xuân Thới Sơn and Đông Thạnh communes have recently been completed and put into operation.

These include the upgrade and expansion of Hóc Môn Junior High School, adding 31 classrooms at a cost of VNĐ100 billion ($3.9 million), and the newly built Phan Công Hớn Junior High School with 22 classrooms and functional rooms, funded with VNĐ70 billion ($2.7 million).

Designed to modern standards, the new facilities are expected to increase the proportion of students studying two sessions per day and improve overall learning conditions across the city. — VNS