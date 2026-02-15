Prime Minister extends Tết greetings to environmental workers in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Ahead of the Lunar New Year, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday visited and extended Tết greetings to sanitation workers in Hà Nội, offering encouragement and outlining key tasks for the year ahead.

Amid the festive atmosphere celebrating the Party and welcoming the Lunar New Year, as the nation prepares for Tết holiday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visited, inspected and extended encouragement to environmental sanitation workers directly engaged in maintaining urban cleanliness across the capital.

The Prime Minister expressed heartfelt appreciation to the “silent workers” who forgo personal time and family reunions to help keep the city green, clean and orderly, contributing to the health and well-being of residents.

During the peak days ahead of Tết, waste generation across Hà Nội is estimated at between 9,500 and 10,500 tonnes per day, an increase of 30 to 50 per cent compared to ordinary days, placing considerable pressure on the capital’s waste collection, transportation and treatment systems. In areas managed by Hà Nội Urban Environment One Member Limited Liability Company (URENCO), daily waste collection reaches around 2,600 tonnes, roughly 800 tonnes higher than usual.

The municipal People’s Committee has directed departments, agencies and local authorities to implement a comprehensive plan to ensure environmental sanitation during Tết. Many communes and wards have organised large-scale clean-up campaigns, cleared waste accumulation sites, increased collection frequency and arranged round-the-clock duty shifts throughout the holiday period.

Operators of the city’s two centralised waste treatment facilities have maintained 24-hour operations to ensure the timely reception and processing of all waste generated each day, while transport vehicles are closely monitored to prevent environmental incidents.

URENCO has deployed an additional 69 modern vehicles, including electric units, to serve the Tết period. The company has increased work shifts and strengthened street sweeping, road and pavement washing, and waste collection and treatment, maintaining continuous 24/7 operations. Quality control is conducted remotely through smart camera and GPS systems, ensuring rapid response to any environmental issues.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met and encouraged sanitation workers at several locations, including Lê Trực Flower Garden, Yên Thế Alley on Nguyễn Thái Học Street, Hà Nội Railway Station, the Central Circus and Thống Nhất Park along Trần Nhân Tông Street.

Observing clean streets and well-maintained public spaces along the route, the Prime Minister commended Hà Nội authorities, particularly frontline sanitation workers, for their efforts in improving the urban environment and ensuring the capital welcomes the new year in a bright, green and orderly setting.

He called on URENCO and relevant units to continue investing in technology, modern equipment and mechanisation, and to apply scientific and technological advances to reduce manual labour in waste collection, sorting and treatment, thereby minimising pollution risks.

He also urged the launch of emulation movements, timely commendation of exemplary workers and the replication of best practices. Appropriate salary and bonus policies, regular health checks and improved working conditions should be ensured so that workers’ livelihoods continue to improve year by year.

Inquiring about workers’ family circumstances and Tết preparations, the Prime Minister once again expressed gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice. He encouraged them not only to maintain professional pride and diligence, but also to strengthen public awareness efforts, guiding residents to dispose of waste properly, place rubbish at designated times and locations, sort waste at source and actively participate in maintaining environmental hygiene, in the spirit that people both contribute to and benefit from a clean and healthy living environment. VNS