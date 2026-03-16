A Party member devoted to preserving Dao script and culture

HÀ NỘI — Lý Đại Thông, head of the Village Front Working Committee of Nặm Đăm Village, Quản Bạ Commune, Tuyên Quang Province, has been a pioneer in preserving the Dao script and cultural traditions of the Dao ethnic group, an essential part of their spiritual life, closely associated with sacred rituals, particularly the coming-of-age ceremony (Lễ cấp sắc).

Recognising the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage, he has opened classes to teach Dao script, traditional dances and musical instruments to younger generations. These classes not only help learners master the writing system but also deepen their understanding of rituals and customs, thereby preserving the community’s distinctive cultural values.

With more than 26 years of Party membership, Lý Đại Thông has earned the trust of the local community not only for his dedication to political work but also for his tireless efforts to sustain traditional cultural values. He stands as an example of harmonising tradition with sustainable development, contributing to the preservation of the Dao people’s cultural heritage. VNS