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A Party member devoted to preserving Dao script and culture

March 16, 2026 - 15:34
A devoted Party member in Tuyên Quang Province is helping keep the Dao script and traditions alive by teaching younger generations and inspiring the community to preserve their cultural heritage.
 Lý Đại Thông devotes his whole heart to teaching Dao script and language to younger generations. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — Lý Đại Thông, head of the Village Front Working Committee of Nặm Đăm Village, Quản Bạ Commune, Tuyên Quang Province, has been a pioneer in preserving the Dao script and cultural traditions of the Dao ethnic group, an essential part of their spiritual life, closely associated with sacred rituals, particularly the coming-of-age ceremony (Lễ cấp sắc).

 Lý Đại Thông makes use of his free time in the evenings, after villagers return from working in the fields, to guide them in writing Dao script, helping them better understand the rich body of folk knowledge of their own ethnic group. 

Recognising the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage, he has opened classes to teach Dao script, traditional dances and musical instruments to younger generations. These classes not only help learners master the writing system but also deepen their understanding of rituals and customs, thereby preserving the community’s distinctive cultural values.

Lý Đại Thông devotes his whole heart to teaching Dao script and language to younger generations.

With more than 26 years of Party membership, Lý Đại Thông has earned the trust of the local community not only for his dedication to political work but also for his tireless efforts to sustain traditional cultural values. He stands as an example of harmonising tradition with sustainable development, contributing to the preservation of the Dao people’s cultural heritage. VNS

To make the lessons more engaging, Thông incorporates traditional Dao songs into his teaching so that learners can absorb the language more easily. 
Lý Đại Thông’s classes on Dao script and language attract people from all walks of life, with learners of all ages taking part. 
To make the lessons more engaging, Thông incorporates traditional Dao songs into his teaching so that learners can absorb the language more easily.
To make the lessons more engaging, Thông incorporates traditional Dao songs into his teaching so that learners can absorb the language more easily.
Lý Đại Thông’s classes on Dao script and language attract people from all walks of life, with learners of all ages taking part. 

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