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STEM skills for the future

March 16, 2026 - 11:17
Through practical lessons and innovative activities, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at Trưng Vương Middle School in Hà Nội is helping students connect theory with real-world applications while developing essential future skills.

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Society

A festival of democracy

Across the country, millions of voters headed to polling stations, sharing their pride and expectations for new leaders who will guide Việt Nam’s development in the years ahead.
Society

Digital tool helps HCM City voters locate polling stations

With just a house number and street name, voters in HCM City’s Minh Phụng Ward can now quickly find their polling station and check election information from home, thanks to a new digital tool designed to support citizens ahead of the upcoming elections.
Society

Ballot boxes travel across rough seas to reach servicemen on duty

Amid strong winds and rolling waves in Việt Nam’s southern waters, ballot boxes travelled hundreds of nautical miles to reach officers and soldiers performing duties at sea, ensuring they could exercise their civic rights in the elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.
Society

Memorial service commemorate Gạc Ma martyrs  

Naval veterans of the Navy Engineering Regiment No 83 and the Liaison Committee of the Trường Sa Military Corps (1984-1988) who fought to protect the Gạc Ma (Johnson South) Reef, part of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, from Chinese invaders in 1988 hosted a memorial service for 64 of their comrades March 14.
Society

Youth power in elections

Young people across Việt Nam are actively joining election activities, some are supporting preparations and getting ready to vote for the first time in their lives, while others are even standing as candidates. Watch our video to see how important these elections are to the younger generation.

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