STEM skills for the future

Through practical lessons and innovative activities, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at Trưng Vương Middle School in Hà Nội is helping students connect theory with real-world applications while developing essential future skills.
Following the incident, FPT Telecom said its total international bandwidth at peak times remained secure and within backup capacity. MobiFone reported that its average international channel load stood at 56 per cent, rising to 64.2 per cent when the AAE-1 cable encountered problems—still within safe limits.
The PM stressed that the master plan must reflect Vietnamese wisdom, culture and identity while serving as a key driver for the capital’s future development and that of the entire region and the country.
With just a house number and street name, voters in HCM City’s Minh Phụng Ward can now quickly find their polling station and check election information from home, thanks to a new digital tool designed to support citizens ahead of the upcoming elections.
Amid strong winds and rolling waves in Việt Nam’s southern waters, ballot boxes travelled hundreds of nautical miles to reach officers and soldiers performing duties at sea, ensuring they could exercise their civic rights in the elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.
Naval veterans of the Navy Engineering Regiment No 83 and the Liaison Committee of the Trường Sa Military Corps (1984-1988) who fought to protect the Gạc Ma (Johnson South) Reef, part of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, from Chinese invaders in 1988 hosted a memorial service for 64 of their comrades March 14.
Young people across Việt Nam are actively joining election activities, some are supporting preparations and getting ready to vote for the first time in their lives, while others are even standing as candidates. Watch our video to see how important these elections are to the younger generation.